Shreyas Iyer scored a match-winning 71* to lead Punjab Kings in a record chase against Delhi Capitals. His chasing prowess since 2024, second only to Virat Kohli, has earned praise, with Irfan Pathan calling him the next 'chasemaster'.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer continued his incredible chasing record during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday. In a high-pressure match-up with KL Rahul having already made a record-breaking 152*, Iyer exhibited calm under the most scariest situations, making full use of the platform laid down by openers Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer before. He made 71* in 36 balls, with three fours and seven sixes, at a strike rate of over 197.

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Since 2024, a season where his stocks as a captain went several notches above due to a title win with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Iyer has been sensational in successful run chases, having made 692 runs in 15 matches and innings at an average of 138.40 and a strike rate of 175.68, including eight fifties. Only RCB icon Virat Kohli's 699 runs in 12 innings at an average of 99.85 and a strike rate of 151.95, with nine fifties, are better than Iyer's record during this period.

Cricketing Fraternity Hails 'Chase Master' Iyer

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan hailed Iyer's chasing after the match, posting on X that after Kohli, it is Iyer who deserves the chasemaster tag. "After Virat Kohli, if anyone deserves the "chase master" tag, it's Shreyas Iyer. Calm, composed, and clutch under pressure every single time," he posted. After Virat Kohli, if anyone deserves the “chase master” tag, it’s Shreyas Iyer. Calm, composed, and clutch under pressure every single time. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 25, 2026

An awed Mohammed Kaid also posted, "Shreyas Iyer, the Sarpanch Leads from the front, keeps compiling match-winning knocks - match after match, year after year." Shreyas Iyer, the Sarpanch Leads from the front, keeps compiling match-winning knocks - match after match, year after year. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 25, 2026

IPL 2026 Standings

With this win, PBKS stand unbeaten with six wins and a no result, giving them 13 points. DC is at the sixth spot, with three wins and four losses, giving them six points.

PBKS vs DC: Match Recap

PBKS broke their record of chasing down 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2024 season. Coming to the match, after DC opted to bat first, an entertaining 220-run second-wicket stand between KL Rahul (152* in 67 balls, with 16 fours and nine sixes) and Nitish Rana (91* in 44 balls, with 11 fours and four sixes) took DC to 264/2.

PBKS did not put their weapons down either, as Priyansh Arya (43 in 17 balls, with two fours and five sixes) and Prabhsimran (76 in 26 balls, with nine fours and five sixes) shaved off 116 runs in the powerplay, later, Shreyas (71* in 36 balls, with three fours and seven sixes) put partnerships with Nehal Wadhera (25) and Shashank Singh (19*), completing the chase in 18.5 overs with six wickets left. (ANI)