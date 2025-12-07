Legendary speedster Dale Steyn has hailed KL Rahul for his calm leadership during India's 2-1 ODI series win over South Africa. Steyn added that Rahul took advice from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to motivate the Indian players.

Steyn Hails KL Rahul's 'Calm' Captaincy

Legendary speedster Dale Steyn has hailed KL Rahul for his leadership during the three-match ODI series against South Africa. Under KL Rahul, Team India clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1 against South Africa. The hosts won the opening game in Ranchi by 17 runs, followed by a thumping nine-wicket win in the third and final ODI.

Speaking on 'Cricket Live', JioStar expert Dale Steyn highlighted KL Rahul's calmness while doing the captaincy. Steyn added that Rahul took advice from Rohit Sharma and took help from Virat Kohli to motivate the Indian players.

"KL Rahul's captaincy has been very good in this series. He has marshalled his bowlers well and they have responded to him. Even with a wet ball, he never complained. After the second ODI loss, when asked what he could have done differently, he said the toss. The toss played a big role. You can see he is calm, cool and collected. He leans into Rohit Sharma for advice and he also does a lot of captaining himself. He leans into Kohli to help motivate the players," Steyn said.

"His team responds well to him and his bowlers back him. Sometimes, Kuldeep Yadav wants a DRS review every single time, and KL has to calm him down. But overall, I thought his captaincy was really good," South African legend added.

India Clinch Series With Dominant Win

Team India won the three-match ODI series 2-1 after registering a dominating nine-wicket win in the third ODI against South Africa.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and put SA into bat first. The Proteas lost Ryan Rickelton for a duck, and an 113-run stand between Quinton de Kock (106 in 89 balls, with eight fours and six sixes) and skipper Temba Bavuma (48 in 67 balls, with five fours) followed.

Quinton also had a 54-run stand with Matthew Breetzke (24 in 23 balls, with two sixes), and the Proteas stumbled to five wickets down for 199 runs, with Prasidh Krishna (4/66) causing some mayhem.

Dewald Brevis (29 in 29 balls, with two fours and a six) and Marco Jansen (17 in 15 balls, with two fours) tried to counter-attack, but a fine spell from Kuldeep (4/41) sunk them to 270 all out in 47.5 overs from a solid position of 234/5.

India chased down the target in 39.5 overs, with Rohit (75 in 73 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) putting on a 155-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who got his maiden ODI ton. Jaiswal, who ended with 116* in 121 balls, with 12 fours and three sixes, had put on another century stand with Virat (65* in 45 balls, with six fours and three sixes) to end the series dominantly. (ANI)