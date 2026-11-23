The Paralympic Committee of India hosted a special ceremony for 25 athletes heading to the 2026 World Para Powerlifting Championships in Bahrain. Officials and coaches are optimistic, targeting five to six medals at the upcoming global event.

Indian Para Powerlifting Contingent Set for World Championships

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) organised a special send-off ceremony for the 25-member Indian Para Powerlifting contingent ahead of its departure for Bahrain to compete in the 2026 World Para Powerlifting Championships, with the team receiving encouragement from several distinguished guests, including the Ambassador of Bahrain to India. The farewell ceremony was held at The Leela Palace in New Delhi on Sunday, bringing together athletes, officials and well-wishers to celebrate the team's preparations for the prestigious international competition.

Speaking to ANI on the occasion, Saumya Ranjan Pradhan, Associate Vice President of India Para Powerlifting, described the event as a memorable occasion for the athletes and highlighted the significance of the support extended by representatives of both countries.

High Hopes for the Global Event

The Indian contingent will be aiming for its best-ever performance at the 12th edition of the Elite World Para Powerlifting Championships, scheduled to take place in Bahrain from November 27 to December 2. India Para Powerlifting Chairman and head coach JP Singh has expressed confidence in the team's preparations, setting an ambitious target of five to six medals at the global event.

Among the athletes expected to lead India's medal challenge are Jhandu Kumar and Ashok Kumar Malik, both of whom have overcome significant personal and physical challenges to establish themselves in international para powerlifting.