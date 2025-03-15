Was Shreyas Iyer denied playing Holi? Punjab Kings skipper's instagram video sparks buzz (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Shreyas Iyer did not Celebrate Holi: Today, March 14th, the entire country is celebrating the festival of colors, Holi. While everyone is busy drenching their loved ones in colors, Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer was denied playing Holi. This led to Iyer expressing his pain on social media. Iyer, the captain of Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, shared a video on his official Instagram account, where he expressed his disappointment at being denied the chance to celebrate Holi. As a cricketer, he felt wronged. Who did this to him? Let us tell you through this article.

Who Didn't Give Shreyas Iyer a Holiday to Celebrate Holi?

Actually, on the occasion of Holi, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer released a video on his official Instagram account. In that video, Iyer is seen packing his cricket kit in a bag. He made a boomerang video and then posted it. During this, in a note on his post, he wrote, "When it's a holiday, but not a happy one for you." He wrote in the caption below, "Coach denied playing Holi, asked to practice daily.”

Iyer to Captain Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Shreyas Iyer is set to captain Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. The franchise has included him in the team as captain by paying Rs 26 crore 50 lakh. Shreyas had made Kolkata Knight Riders KKR champions in the previous season under his captaincy. His team also showed amazing performance. After which the demand for this player increased a lot. In such a situation, bids were placed on him in the IPL 2025 mega auction and Kolkata refused to retain him. Not only this, the RTM card was also not used. After which Punjab took advantage of the opportunity.

