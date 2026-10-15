Indian spinner Shree Charani needs three more wickets to become the first woman from a Test-playing nation to claim 50 T20I wickets in a calendar year. She has 47 wickets in 2023 and will aim for the milestone in the upcoming series vs Zimbabwe.

Charani Eyes Historic Milestone

Indian spinner Shree Charani is just three wickets away from becoming the first woman cricketer from a Test-playing nation to take 50 T20I wickets in a calendar year. Charani will be aiming to continue her incredible run as Smriti Mandhana kickstarts her run as India's full-time skipper in the first T20I of the three-match series against Zimbabwe at Raipur on Thursday.

So far this year in 23 T20Is, Charani has taken 47 wickets at an average of 10.42 and an economy rate of 5.67, with best figures of 4/10 this year and is the top wicket-taker in the format this year. Only Thailand's Thipatcha Putthawong (56 wickets in 27 T20Is in 2025) and Rwanda's Henriette Ishimwe (50 wickets in 33 T20Is in 2024) are two players to have taken 50 T20I wickets in a calendar year.

Stellar Career Statistics

If Charani takes three more wickets, she would be the first Indian and the first cricketer from a Test-playing nation to reach 50 T20I wickets in a calendar year. In 33 T20Is, Charani has taken 62 wickets at an average of 12.56 and an economy of 6.32, with best figures of 4/10.

T20 World Cup Heroics

Her standout performance this year was being the top wicket-taker in T20 World Cup this year, with 14 scalps in five matches at an average of 8.35 and an economy rate of 5.85, with best figures of 4/19.