Former India captain MS Dhoni has retired from the IPL after a legendary 19-year career. The cricket icon will now serve as the Team Mentor for the Chennai Super Kings, guiding the franchise starting from the 2027 season.

MS Dhoni Retires from IPL

One of the most celebrated chapters in the history of the Indian Premier League has come to an end, with legendary former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announcing his retirement from the tournament after a remarkable 19-year career. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the franchise for which Dhoni has played 17 season, confirmed on Tuesday that Dhoni will transition into a new role as the franchise's Team Mentor ahead of the IPL 2027 season, marking a significant change in the association that has defined much of his cricketing journey.

The announcement brings the curtain down on Dhoni's extraordinary playing career in the IPL, which began with the inaugural edition in 2008. Having been one of the faces of the tournament since its inception, the 45-year-old leaves behind an enduring legacy as a leader, finisher and one of the most influential figures to have played the competition. While Dhoni will no longer be seen taking the field as a player, his association with the five-time champions will continue in a new capacity.

As Team Mentor, he is expected to play an important role in guiding the franchise, sharing his experience and helping nurture the next generation of CSK cricketers. CSK announced the development through an emotional message on social media, describing Dhoni as an integral part of the franchise's identity and reiterating that Chennai will always remain his home.

The announcement was also accompanied by a heartfelt message from CSK owner N Srinivasan, who underlined the extraordinary relationship between the franchise and its former captain. He credited Dhoni's contribution to the team's growth and recalled the decision to bring him into the CSK setup at the inaugural player auction. Dhoni's retirement marks the conclusion of a career that transformed Chennai Super Kings into one of the most successful and recognisable franchises in the history of the IPL.

Under his captaincy, CSK established themselves as a dominant force, winning five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. Across his IPL career, Dhoni featured in 278 matches, scoring 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. The transition into a mentoring role comes at an important juncture for Chennai Super Kings, who are preparing for a renewed campaign following disappointing recent seasons. Dhoni will be part of a revamped coaching setup headed by former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan as head coach.