Should players be handed sterner penalties? Nadal comments on Zverev outburst

Alexander Zverev of Germany made headlines last month after he smashed his racquet into the podium of the chair umpire and verbally abused him during the Mexico Open in Acapulco. As a result, he has been sanctioned by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP). In the meantime, Rafael Nadal of Spain feels sterner penalties should be in place for such outbursts.

Zverev was disqualified from the tournament after the incident, besides being fined his prize money. Later, he was handed an additional fine of $25,000, besides being given a deferred eight-week suspension until February next year. However, many feel that the sanctions against the German have been too lenient so far.

Speaking ahead of the Indian Wells Masters, Nadal cited, "It's so difficult to talk in my position because from one point of view, I have a good relationship with Sascha [Zverev]. I like him, and I practice with him very often. I wish him all the best, and he knows that he was wrong, honestly, and he recognised that very early. So, that's a positive thing on his side, in my opinion."

"On the other hand, if we're not able to control and create a rule or a way to penalise this type of attitude a little bit in a more decisive way, then we as a player, we feel stronger and stronger all the time. We need to be a positive example, especially for the kids watching us," added Nadal.

Although Nadal personally was against Zverev being sanctioned since he shares a good bond with him, he feels it makes sense to have harsher penalties for such outbursts. He believes that doing so can help protect the referees and the sport itself. Meanwhile, the Spaniard is looking forward to continuing his 2022 title-winning streak in the Californian desert, leading 15-0 so far this year.

"It was an unexpected moment for me to be in this position. I'm enjoying it every day and trying to stay with the right attitude to enjoy that I'm playing well and enjoying matches and winning titles. I have been able to find a way to adapt my game to what I need to be competitive. Some days being more aggressive, some days being more tactical, more defensive," Nadal concluded.