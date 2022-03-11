Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Should players be handed sterner penalties? Nadal comments on Zverev outburst

    Alexander Zverev was sanctioned by ATP for hitting the chair umpire's podium with his racquet. Rafael Nadal has called for stricter penalties for player outbursts.

    Should players be handed sterner penalties? Rafael Nadal comments on Alexander Zverev outburst-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 11, 2022, 4:08 PM IST

    Alexander Zverev of Germany made headlines last month after he smashed his racquet into the podium of the chair umpire and verbally abused him during the Mexico Open in Acapulco. As a result, he has been sanctioned by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP). In the meantime, Rafael Nadal of Spain feels sterner penalties should be in place for such outbursts.

    Zverev was disqualified from the tournament after the incident, besides being fined his prize money. Later, he was handed an additional fine of $25,000, besides being given a deferred eight-week suspension until February next year. However, many feel that the sanctions against the German have been too lenient so far.

    ALSO READ: Zverev put on probation for Acapulco meltdown; 8-week suspension on the cards

    Speaking ahead of the Indian Wells Masters, Nadal cited, "It's so difficult to talk in my position because from one point of view, I have a good relationship with Sascha [Zverev]. I like him, and I practice with him very often. I wish him all the best, and he knows that he was wrong, honestly, and he recognised that very early. So, that's a positive thing on his side, in my opinion."

    "On the other hand, if we're not able to control and create a rule or a way to penalise this type of attitude a little bit in a more decisive way, then we as a player, we feel stronger and stronger all the time. We need to be a positive example, especially for the kids watching us," added Nadal.

    ALSO READ: Serena Williams claims she 'would be in jail' for Zverev-like umpire outburst

    Although Nadal personally was against Zverev being sanctioned since he shares a good bond with him, he feels it makes sense to have harsher penalties for such outbursts. He believes that doing so can help protect the referees and the sport itself. Meanwhile, the Spaniard is looking forward to continuing his 2022 title-winning streak in the Californian desert, leading 15-0 so far this year.

    "It was an unexpected moment for me to be in this position. I'm enjoying it every day and trying to stay with the right attitude to enjoy that I'm playing well and enjoying matches and winning titles. I have been able to find a way to adapt my game to what I need to be competitive. Some days being more aggressive, some days being more tactical, more defensive," Nadal concluded.

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2022, 4:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Bengaluru Test (D/N): Has Kuldeep Yadav been dropped? Jasprit Bumrah explains-ayh

    IND vs SL, Bengaluru Test (D/N): Has Kuldeep been dropped? Bumrah explains

    Does Ralf Rangnick favour particular types of players at Manchester United? Diogo Dalot reveals-ayh

    Does Rangnick favour particular types of players at Man United? Dalot reveals

    Ross Taylor to play for New Zealand XI against Netherlands ahead of final ODI series-ayh

    Taylor to play for New Zealand XI against Netherlands ahead of final ODI series

    Formula 1 F1 Championship 2022: Pierre Gasly finishes fastest in Bahrain pre-season test Day 1-ayh

    F1 Championship 2022: Gasly finishes fastest in Bahrain's pre-season test Day 1

    English Premier Leaggue, EPL 2021-22: Thomas Tuchel hints at things getting worse for Chelsea off-pitch-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Thomas Tuchel hints at things getting worse for Chelsea off-pitch

    Recent Stories

    AAP Bhagwant Mann to take oath as Punjab chief minister on March 16 gcw

    AAP's Bhagwant Mann to take oath as Punjab chief minister on March 16

    Ukraine War: Meet the 24-year-old pilot who flew 800 Indian students home

    Take me to my mom: Pilot, 24, recalls evacuation of students from Ukraine

    Deepika Padukone 5 hot pictures from international magazine; actress shows off her 'sex appeal' RCB

    Deepika Padukone's 5 hot pictures from international magazine; actress shows off her 'sex appeal'

    CBSE Term 2 Class 10th 12th Exams to be held from April 26 gcw

    CBSE Term 2 Class 10th, 12th: Exams to be held from April 26

    Russia-Ukraine war: Bharat Biotech supply chain not affected due to conflict - ADT

    Russia-Ukraine war: Bharat Biotech supply chain not affected due to conflict

    Recent Videos

    After mega win in 4 states PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Gujarat s Ahmedabad gcw

    After mega win in 4 states, PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

    Video Icon
    Goa Election 2022 Independents will help us form government says BJP gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Independents will help us form government, says BJP

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 People voted for AAP approved Kejriwal s Delhi model says Harjot Singh Bains gcw

    Punjab voted for AAP, approved Kejriwal's Delhi model, says Harjot Singh Bains

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Celebrations across state begins as AAP crosses half way mark gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Celebrations across state begins as AAP crosses half-way mark

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 CM Charanjit Channi offers prayers at Chamkaur Sahib gurudwara ahead of results gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi offers prayers at Chamkaur Sahib gurudwara ahead of results

    Video Icon