    Serena Williams claims she 'would be in jail' for Zverev-like umpire outburst

    Alexander Zverev was disqualified from the Mexican Open in Acapulco and fined 40,000 dollars over the incident, in which he came perilously close to hitting the umpire, Alessandro Germani.

    United States, First Published Mar 5, 2022, 9:44 AM IST

    American ace Serena Williams has slammed the tennis community for its 'double standards' by claiming that she 'would probably be in jail' had she displayed a violent outburst like that of Alexander Zverev, who was thrown out of the Mexican Open after smashing his racket against the umpire's chair.

    The German was disqualified from the tournament in Acapulco and fined 40,000 dollars over the incident, in which he came perilously close to hitting the umpire, Alessandro Germani. 

    The world No. 3 repeatedly struck Germani's chair after losing a first-round doubles match. Zverev, who partnered with Brazil's Marcelo Melo, was defeated by the British-Finn duo of Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 6-2 4-6 (10-6). 

    Subsequently, tournament organisers withdrew Zverev due to "unsportsmanlike conduct" ahead of a second-round singles meeting with Peter Gojowczyk. The Olympic champion apologised for his actions, explaining his regret at letting his fans, the tournament, and the sport he loves down. 

    In an interview with CNN, the 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams insisted she would have faced harsher punishment.

    "There is absolutely a double standard. I would probably be in jail if I did that – like, literally, no joke," said Williams.

    "I was actually on probation once," the American added, an apparent reference to her punishment for what the Grand Slam committee called 'aggravated behavior' during her 2009 US Open semi-final against the eventual champion, Kim Clijsters.

    The committee placed Williams on probation for two years – meaning further incidents would lead to suspension –and fined 175,000 dollars for aiming a tirade at a line judge.

    "You see that [double standard] when you see other things happening on tour, like, wait – if I had done that? Hmm,'" the 40-year-old tennis champion added. 

    "But it's okay. At the end of the day, I am who I am, and I love who I am," Williams concluded.

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2022, 9:43 AM IST
