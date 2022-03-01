Should Man United draw inspiration from Liverpool? Rio Ferdinand comments

Liverpool is on the rise while Manchester United struggles for consistency. Rio Ferdinand has asked the latter to follow in the footsteps of the former.

It has been a highly inconsistent ride from the record 20-time English Premier League (EPL) winner Manchester United. Placed fourth in the table this season, it has struggled for form and a top-four finish. On the other hand, its rival, Liverpool, has been on the rise, as legendary United defender feels that his former club should follow the example of its rival.

Liverpool is performing consistently at the top level, placed second in the points table and is challenging defending champion Manchester City for the title. Also, The Reds won the EFL Cup on Sunday, adding silverware to its cabinet, besides boosting the confidence of its players. It is also faring decently in the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

Speaking on his Vibe with Five show, Ferdinand reckoned, “It’s then going to be another upheaval, new style to implement and players understanding that. Personally, United have got to write off the next year or two in terms of trophies, minimum. It’s going to take that long, and you can’t have that transition and win. It doesn’t happen. Liverpool didn’t do it. How long did it take Klopp to win? You have to take a leaf out of other team’s books.”

“Say, ‘we’re going to rebuild what we have, get our recruitment right, and there is a certain style of play under this new manager that we are going to go with, and he is going to have time to get it all right. There are going to be mistakes, a few things that go wrong, but we are going to stick with this guy and give him a minimum of two years to work it out’, and see the progress and that development happen,” concluded Ferdinand.