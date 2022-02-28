EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 27 review: United held by Watford, other top sides win

Gameweek 37 of the 2021-22 EPL ended on Sunday. Some of the top clubs were involved in actions, with mixed results. Catch the matchday review here.

It was a standard Gameweek 37 in the English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22 played over the weekend. Some of the top clubs were in action, while we saw mixed results as the race for the top four intensified. In the same light, we review the matchday with the performance of some of the top sides.

Tottenham Hotspur hammers Leeds United

Seventh-placed Tottenham bounced back to form as it hammered 16th-placed Leeds 4-0 away from home on Saturday. Matt Doherty (10), Dejan Kulusevski (15), Harry Kane (27) and Heung-Min Son (85) got the job done for Spurs, keeping it in the race for the top four. However, the Peackoks had to part ways with club boss Marcelo Bielsa. ALSO READ: EFL Cup - Liverpool celebrates record 9th title after Chelsea's Kepa misses crucial spot-kick

Manchester United frustrated with Watford draw

Fourth-placed United fumbled again as it settled for a goalless draw against relegation-threatened Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday. As a result, the Red Devils have taken a subtle hit in its bid to retain the top-four berth. Also, with the phase of matches against the big sides beginning, United is in an unsafe situation.

Manchester City survives stern test from Everton

On Saturday, table topper defending champion Manchester City managed to edge past 17th-placed Everton at Goodison Park. Phil Foden (82) came up with the lone winning goal to get the job done, by the Toffees narrowly missed out following a Video Assitant Referee (VAR) verdict. The win was vital for the Cityzens to keep themselves ahead in the title race. ALSO READ: Russia-Ukraine crisis - Abramovich hands Chelsea 'stewardship' to charitable foundation