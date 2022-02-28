  • Facebook
    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 27 review: United held by Watford, other top sides win

    First Published Feb 28, 2022, 10:14 AM IST
    Gameweek 37 of the 2021-22 EPL ended on Sunday. Some of the top clubs were involved in actions, with mixed results. Catch the matchday review here.

    It was a standard Gameweek 37 in the English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22 played over the weekend. Some of the top clubs were in action, while we saw mixed results as the race for the top four intensified. In the same light, we review the matchday with the performance of some of the top sides.

    Tottenham Hotspur hammers Leeds United
    Seventh-placed Tottenham bounced back to form as it hammered 16th-placed Leeds 4-0 away from home on Saturday. Matt Doherty (10), Dejan Kulusevski (15), Harry Kane (27) and Heung-Min Son (85) got the job done for Spurs, keeping it in the race for the top four. However, the Peackoks had to part ways with club boss Marcelo Bielsa.

    Manchester United frustrated with Watford draw
    Fourth-placed United fumbled again as it settled for a goalless draw against relegation-threatened Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday. As a result, the Red Devils have taken a subtle hit in its bid to retain the top-four berth. Also, with the phase of matches against the big sides beginning, United is in an unsafe situation.

    Manchester City survives stern test from Everton
    On Saturday, table topper defending champion Manchester City managed to edge past 17th-placed Everton at Goodison Park. Phil Foden (82) came up with the lone winning goal to get the job done, by the Toffees narrowly missed out following a Video Assitant Referee (VAR) verdict. The win was vital for the Cityzens to keep themselves ahead in the title race.

    West Ham United eclipses Wolverhampton Wanderers
    On Sunday, fifth-placed West Ham was in a challenging game against eighth-placed Wolverhampton, away from home. With both teams engaging in intense gameplay, Tomas Soucek (59) scored the sole winning goal to keep the Hammers in the hunt for the top-four, challenging United.

