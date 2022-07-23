Should Alexis Sanchez return to Barcelona? Carles Puyol explains

Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez has had an average career with Italian giants Inter Milan. He moved to the Serie A club during the 2019-20 season on loan from English giants Manchester United before the former signed him on a permanent role the following season. Since then, he has had a par career with the Well-Cherished One, plundering 20 goals in 109 appearances. However, his career has taken a hit since he left English giants Arsenal in 2018 to join the Red Devils, where he had a below-par stint, scoring just five from 45, unlike with the Gunners, where he hammered 80 in 155. Meanwhile, legendary Barcelona defender Carles Puyol has some advice for Sanchez.

Puyol feels that Sanchez should return to his former club. i.e. Spanish giants Barcelona. Although Arsenal happened to be the latter’s most successful club to date in terms of performance, he had a memorable stint with the Catalan, netting 47 in 141. As for titles, he won six of them with Barca, the most of his career, including a La Liga and a FIFA Club World Cup.

Talking to SPORT, Puyol commented, “It doesn’t depend on me, but I would like Alexis to have the opportunity to play for Barcelona again. Besides being very professional, he is one of the most talented players I have ever played. Things in these teams where there is so much competition are never easy. But with work and discipline, I am convinced he can perform well at the club he represents. I wish him the best, and for me, the best team is Barcelona, so that’s the answer.” Sanchez has played for eight clubs to date, plundering 198 goals in 704 matches, having begun his career with Cobreloa in 2005. He has won 15 career titles at the club level.