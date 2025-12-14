Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan launched his autobiography 'The One', revealing the power of manifestation guided his rise. He emphasised his achievements were by design and hopes the book inspires future champions to trust their potential.

Celebrated cricketer and entrepreneur Shikhar Dhawan unveiled his autobiography 'The One: Cricket, My Life and More' at a special event in New Delhi on Sunday, using the occasion to revisit the mindset that shaped his life. The unveiling, held in association with BMW Deutsche Motoren, HarperCollins, and the Trends Literature Series, highlighted the core pillars of Dhawan's journey, according to a press release.

The swashbuckling opener underlined how the power of manifestation guided his rise as an athlete and continues to influence his work beyond the field. Dhawan emphasised that his achievements, milestones and turning points were not accidents but by design that began with writing down and visualising his goals from a young age.

Guiding Ventures and Foundations

Dhawan outlined how the principles documented in 'The One' align closely with the mission of his venture Da One Group, which focuses on structured athlete development, accessible grassroots pathways and long-term capacity building for Indian sport. He further highlighted the work of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, which operates across education and community impact, underscoring how both represent his commitment to contributing meaningfully to both sport and society.

Shikhar Dhawan on His Vision

Shikhar Dhawan said, "As with everything I achieved in my career, I manifested this book and the purpose it serves. The One is a reflection of the mindset that shaped my journey, and I hope it inspires the champions of tomorrow. The same principles now guide my vision for the Da One Group and the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation. I want both ventures to play a pivotal role in India's rise as a sporting nation and in creating opportunities in education and community development. If my journey encourages young people to trust their potential and stay committed to their growth, that is the impact I want to create "

A Focus on Long-Term Pathways

Anshita Gupta, Group CEO, Da One, said, "At Da One, our focus has always been on building long-term pathways rather than short-term outcomes. Sport and education together can create real opportunity, and our work is centred on strengthening the ecosystem around young talent. Shikhar's journey and values give this vision its direction, and our responsibility is to translate that intent into structured, scalable platforms that create sustained impact."

The Future of Indian Sport

Dhawan reinforced his belief that India is entering a defining phase in its sporting evolution and noted that mindset, opportunity and institutional support will be key to shaping the next generation of talent. (ANI)