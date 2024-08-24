Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from international cricket; Shares heartfelt message to fans [WATCH]

Shikhar Dhawan, the veteran Indian cricketer, has announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket. In a heartfelt message, he expressed his gratitude for the opportunities he's had, including playing for India for 12 years.

India's star opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has called time on his illustrious career, announcing his retirement from both international and domestic cricket. In a social media video, Dhawan shared his decision to hang up his boots, bringing an end to a remarkable 12-year journey that saw him don the Indian jersey in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is.

“I only had one dream and that was to play for India and I even achieved that. I am thankful for so many people who contributed in my journey. First of all my family. My childhood coach Late Tarak Sinha, and Madan Sharma under whose guidance I learnt the basics of the game," Dhawan said.

“I would also like to thank my team with whom I have played cricket for so long. I got another family, I got name, fame and love of all the fans," he said.

"As I close this chapter of my life, I'm reminded that to move forward, you need to turn the page. And that's exactly what I'm doing - retiring from international and domestic cricket. I'm at peace with my decision, knowing I've had the privilege of representing my country extensively. I'm grateful to the BCCI and DDCA for the opportunities they've provided me, and to the fans, whose love and support have meant the world to me throughout my career," he said.

"I'm reminding myself to focus on the positive - instead of being sad that I won't be representing India again, I'm choosing to be grateful for the incredible opportunity I've had to play for my country for so long. For me the biggest thing is that I played,” Dhawan concluded.

Dhawan, whose last appearance for India was in an ODI against Bangladesh in December 2022, retires with an impressive 10,867 runs from 269 matches, including 24 centuries and 44 fifties. He has been a key figure in Indian batting over the past decade.

Dhawan, who was a late bloomer in his career, made his debut for India in 2010 during an ODI against Australia, where he was dismissed for a two-ball duck. He played four more ODIs for India a year later against the West Indies, with a top score of 51. However, it was in the 2013 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia that Dhawan truly made his mark, scoring the fastest century on debut, reaching 100 runs in just 85 balls.



