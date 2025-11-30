Bangladesh have added Shamim Hossain to their squad for the third and final T20I against Ireland. The move follows criticism from captain Litton Das over the all-rounder's initial exclusion. The series is currently level at 1-1.

Captain's Criticism Prompts Selection U-turn

Bangladesh have named Shamim Hossain in their squad for the upcoming third T20I against, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The third and final T20I of the series will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday. The move of Shamim's inclusion comes after Bangladesh captain Litton Das criticised the selectors for leaving the 25-year-old out of the squad for the series. Litton said that neither he nor coach Phil Simmons had been informed about the decision to leave Shamim out of the Bangladesh squad.

Last Friday, Chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain revealed that Shamim was dropped from the Bangladesh squad and they wanted to give Mahidul Islam Ankon a run in the middle order.

Shamim's Recent Form and Career Stats

Shamim had recorded scores of 0, 0, 1 and 1 in his last four T20Is.

The 25-year-old Shamim has played 46 T20I matches for Bangladesh. The all-rounder has notched up 725 runs at an average of 31.25. Shamim has scored seven half-centuries in T20I cricket.

In the Bangladesh Premier League, Shamim has smashed 880 runs in 51 matches. The 25-year-old has five half-centuries to his name in the tournament.

In ODIs, the Bangladesh all-rounder has scored 67 runs in seven outings.

Series Poised for a Thrilling Decider

Ireland won the first T20I after Bangladesh failed to chase down the 182-run target in 20 overs. The hosts bounced back and secured a close four-wicket win after they chased down the 171-run target in 19.4 overs. The T20I series is level at 1-1 going into the decider.

Bangladesh Squad for Third T20I

Bangladesh squad for third T20I against Ireland: Litton Das (captain, wicketkeeper), Saif Hassan (vice-captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mahidul Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain. (ANI)