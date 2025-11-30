Joe Root has voiced doubts about the necessity of a pink-ball Test in the Ashes, questioning its value despite its popularity. He noted that while it's a spectacle, a high-profile series like the Ashes may not require the day-night format.

Joe Root has raised doubts over whether the Ashes really needs to feature a pink-ball Test, ahead of Thursday's day-night match in Brisbane, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The first pink-ball Test was introduced ten years ago, originally aimed at improving crowd turnout. The second Test of the 2025-26 Ashes at the Gabba will be the 25th pink-ball match overall and the fourth to be played in an Ashes series. Tickets for the first three days are already sold out. However, with tickets across the tour in high demand, Root questioned whether the day-night format adds any real value.

Does the Ashes Need a Pink-Ball Test?

If the Ashes required a pink-ball Test, he said, "I personally don't think so," as quoted from ESPNcricinfo. "It does add to things. It's obviously very successful and popular here, and obviously Australia have got a very good record here as well. You can see why we're playing one of those games and ultimately, you know from two years out (that) it is going to be there... A series like this, does it need it? I don't think so, but it doesn't mean it shouldn't be here either," he noted.

Both Cricket Australia and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) agreed to staging the Test under lights. The International Cricket Council (ICC) only approves day-night Tests when both boards consent. A 2pm start in Brisbane ensures that the final session falls in primetime for Australian broadcasters, while still airing in daylight hours in the United Kingdom.

Navigating Day-Night Dynamics

Root has featured in all seven of England's previous day-night Tests, leading the side in six of them, and warned that teams must be ready for how quickly the game can change" under floodlights.

"At different phases of the day, it can feel quite placid and you can feel out of the game with the ball, and things can turn around," he said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo. "Similarly, with the bat, (it is about) recognising those moments and utilising them as best you can: when to put the foot down and maximise the good batting conditions; similarly, being able to maximise it when it changes and how quickly it changes," he noted.

He also pointed out that the sun will set during the second session in Brisbane, a contrast to England's recent day-night matches. "It looks like we'll have half of a day under floodlights. The twilight phase is in the middle session, when usually that comes around the back end of the second session and the start of the last session," he said. Root said, "There will be different elements to contend with, but that is all part of the fun, right? Can we be skilful enough and brave enough to be better than Australia in those big moments?"

'A Chance to Make a Bit of History'

Australia have lost just once in 14 pink-ball Tests, that defeat coming against West Indies at the Gabba early last year. England, meanwhile, have a poor record at the venue and have not won there since the 1986-87 Ashes.

"It is a chance to make a bit of history," Root said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo. "It will make it all that bit sweeter if we can get over the line here. I've played at other venues where we've got terrible records, then come out and won; it's a great feeling. That's the carrot dangled in front of us," he noted.