PM Modi hailed the India Women's Blind Cricket Team's historic T20 World Cup win on 'Mann Ki Baat'. India remained undefeated, beating Nepal by 7 wickets in the final. Phula Saren was Player of the Match for her 44-run knock.

PM Modi Hails Historic Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the India Women's Blind Cricket Team for winning the first-ever Women's Blind T20 World Cup, while addressing the nation during the 128th episode of his monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat. PM Modi added that it's a great achievement for the Indian team to lift the prestigious title without losing a single match in the Women's Blind T20 World Cup.

PM Modi said, "Our women's team won the Blind Cricket World Cup. It's a great achievement that the Indian team won this tournament without losing a single match. Our countrymen are very proud of every player on this team."

India's Dominant Final Performance

India scripted history by winning the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind. India Women's Cricket Team secured a convincing seven-wicket win against Nepal in a one-sided final in Colombo. After opting to field first, Indian bowlers displayed an all-round performance. The Indian bowlers bowled tight lines, limiting Nepal to 114/5 in 20 overs.

While chasing, the Indian batters breached the 100-run mark in the first 10 overs, ensuring there is no more threat. Opener Phula Saren played a match-winning knock. She made 44 runs off 27 balls, including four boundaries. Her innings brought India to chase down the target in the 13th over, sealing the title. Apart from her, opener Karuna K contributed with a 27-ball 42. Saren's fantastic knock helped her to won the Player of the Match.

Captain Deepika TC on 'Proud' Victory

After scripting history, India captain Deepika TC said that they are very proud of this win. Deepika added that the entire team worked hard to lift the title."We are very proud, and it is a huge win. Our entire team worked very hard. It is a very strong team and other teams are afraid of playing with us. We are even ready to play with the men's team." Deepika TC said after winning the match.

Undefeated Run to the Title

In the T20 World Cup for the Blind, India displayed an exceptional performance, going undefeated throughout the tournament to claim the title. India started their campaign by defeating Sri Lanka. Against Australia, India registered a 57-run win after the Aussies failed to chase down the 293-run target. India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan, chasing down the 136-run target in just 10.2 overs. In the semi-final, India thrashed Australia by nine wickets and sealed the trophy with a one-sided win over Nepal. (ANI)