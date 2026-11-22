Shaina Manimuthu successfully defended her girls singles title at the National Junior Badminton Championships, while Gnana Dattu TT triumphed in the boys singles final in New Delhi, marking an exciting conclusion to the tournament.

Shaina Manimuthu and Gnana Dattu Win National Junior Badminton Titles

Top seed and defending champion Shaina Manimuthu of Karnataka once again underlined her class to pack off state-mate Lakshya Rajesh to retain the girls singles crown, while Gnana Dattu TT came up with a triumph in an all-Telangana boys singles final against Akhil Reddy Bobba in the National Junior (U-19) Badminton Championships here on Saturday.

Shaina was in control throughout against Lakshya as she won the final 15-10, 15-12 to retain the crown she had won last year in Imphal, Arunachal Pradesh. The boys’ singles final witnessed a neck-and-neck contest in the opening game, but once Gnana Dattu edged past Akhil, he took control of the second to win 17-15, 15-11 in just under half an hour.

Chhattisgarh’s Divyansh Agrawal began his quest for a double crown with a convincing win in the mixed doubles final as he and Varna Prabhuanand of Tamil Nadu defeated Amitb Raj Natraj and Suhina Roy 15-12, 15-8. However, the combination of Divyansh and Amarjit Singh Khwairakpam could not find a way past second seeds Punith S and Pavan S. The Karnataka twins won the boys doubles final 16-14, 15-9. Top seeds Diya Bheemaiah B and Baruni Parshwal clinched the girls doubles crown, beating seventh seeds Aanya Bisht and Angel Punera 10-15, 15-12, 15-12 in the only match of the day that went into a decider.