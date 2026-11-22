Following a successful four-year cricket initiative, the CRPF announced plans to host a new football tournament in Srinagar this December, aiming to foster deeper connections with local youth across three districts.

CRPF Plans Srinagar Football Tournament to Engage Local Kashmiri Youth

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will organise a football tournament in the first week of December, following the conclusion of its Civic Action cricket tournament in Srinagar, Inspector General (IG), CRPF Srinagar Sector, Pawan Kumar Sharma said. Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the Civic Action cricket tournament, Sharma said the CRPF had been organising the event continuously for the past four years with the objective of strengthening its engagement with local youth. "The CRPF has been continuously organising this tournament here for the last four years... Behind this, the CRPF's sole objective is that the youth here, the young generation here, remain continuously connected with us," he said. He further announced that a similar football tournament would be organised next month, with teams from three districts participating. "Next month, in the first week of December, we will also organise a similar football tournament in which four teams each from three districts, Budgam, Srinagar, and Ganderbal, will participate," Sharma said.

Security Operations and Public Safety

Addressing questions about the role of security personnel and joint counter-terror operations in Kulgam, the CRPF IG said that weapons carried by security forces were meant for their protection and operations against anti-national elements, and not as a threat to civilians. "Absolutely, the weapons we carry are solely for safety... Having weapons does not mean a threat to citizens; weapons are strictly meant for anti-national elements," he said. On the ongoing operations in Kulgam, Sharma said the CRPF was working in coordination with the Indian Army, civil police and intelligence agencies to carry out necessary operations. "As for what happened in Kulgam, working alongside the Indian Army, the civil police, and all our intelligence agencies, our forces are executing the required operations wherever needed, and gradually we are achieving great success in it," he added.