Newcastle United battled back to hold Arsenal to a 2-2 draw at St James' Park. Harvey Barnes and Malick Thiaw scored for the hosts, but Noni Madueke's late equaliser ensured the Premier League leaders left with a point in an exciting encounter.

Newcastle United Holds Premier League Leaders Arsenal to 2-2 Draw

Newcastle United fought back from a goal down to hold Premier League leaders Arsenal to a 2-2 draw in an entertaining encounter at St James’ Park, with Noni Madueke scoring a late equaliser to deny the hosts all three points.

Arsenal took control in the first half and deservedly went ahead in the 33rd minute through Eberechi Eze, who calmly finished after being set up by Kai Havertz. Mikel Arteta's side could have extended their advantage before the break, but Madueke failed to convert two promising opportunities. The winger first saw his close-range effort stopped by goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek before Lewis Hall produced a crucial last-ditch block to deny him an open-goal finish.

However, Newcastle returned with renewed energy after making three changes at half-time, introducing Tino Livramento, Anthony Elanga and Jacob Ramsey. The hosts made an immediate impact, with Harvey Barnes restoring parity in the 49th minute. Martin Odegaard's error allowed Newcastle to launch a counter-attack, with William Osula finding Barnes, who controlled the ball before slotting it home to register his 100th career goal.

Newcastle completed their comeback in the 62nd minute when Malick Thiaw turned in the ball after Dan Burn met Hall's inswinging corner. Arsenal suffered another setback when goalkeeper David Raya was forced off with an arm injury after rushing out to collect a cross. Kepa Arrizabalaga came on as his replacement.

Newcastle continued to threaten from set-pieces, with another dangerous delivery from Hall creating problems for Arsenal. Havertz inadvertently directed the ball towards his own goal, but it struck the top of the crossbar. Despite Newcastle's second-half dominance, Arsenal found a way back into the contest in the 78th minute. Madueke made amends for his earlier missed opportunities, driving forward before finding the net with a composed finish through Burn's legs. Both sides pushed for a winner during nine minutes of added time, but neither could find a breakthrough as the match ended 2-2. The result leaves Arsenal six points clear at the top of the Premier League standings, while Newcastle remain 12th.