Carlos Alcaraz defeated Ben Shelton 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1) to reach his second consecutive Nitto ATP Finals championship match. The Spaniard will play for the title on Sunday against either Alexander Zverev or Daniil Medvedev.

Alcaraz Beats Shelton to Secure Spot in Nitto ATP Finals Title Match

Turin [Italy], November 22 (ANI): Spain's Carlos Alcaraz staged an impressive comeback to defeat American Ben Shelton 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1) and secure his place in the Nitto ATP Finals championship match for the second consecutive year on Saturday. In front of a capacity crowd at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Alcaraz fought back after losing the opening set to register a hard-fought victory in a two-hour, one-minute semi-final clash, according to the ATP website.

The Spaniard, who played with heavy strapping on his upper left leg, gradually raised his level from the second set onwards, producing some clinical groundstrokes and displaying composure in the decisive moments to overcome Shelton. The victory extended Alcaraz's winning streak to 13 matches. He also maintained his unbeaten record on indoor courts this season, improving to 14-0.

Alcaraz, who lost to Jannik Sinner in last year's final in Turin, will now look to claim his maiden ATP Finals title when he faces either Alexander Zverev or Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's championship match, scheduled for 6 pm CET. With the victory, the 23-year-old also joined Rafael Nadal as the only Spanish player to reach multiple finals at the season-ending tournament.

Shelton made an aggressive start to the semi-final, breaking Alcaraz's serve in the opening game after firing a forehand winner. The American quickly moved into a 4-1 lead and maintained his advantage despite Alcaraz creating two break-point opportunities at 4-2. Alcaraz appeared to struggle with his movement at times in the opening set, while Shelton continued to apply pressure with his aggressive approach and strong serving to take the first set 6-3.

The second set witnessed a change in momentum as Alcaraz gradually found his rhythm. The crucial moment came in the eighth game when the Spaniard broke Shelton's serve for the first time in the match. Alcaraz created two break points with a combination of backhand shots that opened up the court before capitalising on his first opportunity after Shelton hit a shot wide. He then held his serve comfortably, producing a crosscourt backhand winner to take the set 6-3 and force a decider.

The third set remained closely contested, with neither player able to establish a decisive advantage. The match eventually went into a tie-break, where Alcaraz raised his intensity and dominated to seal the victory 7-1. After securing the win, the Spaniard celebrated with a roar before sharing a warm exchange with Shelton at the net. Alcaraz won 80 per cent of the points behind his first serve while landing 73 per cent of his first deliveries. He also struck 33 winners against 21 unforced errors, compared to Shelton's 30 winners and 30 unforced errors.

Shelton, who was appearing in the semi-finals in Turin for the first time, displayed impressive athleticism and powerful serving but could not match Alcaraz's level in the deciding tie-break. The American, who has won four titles in 2026, finished his season with a 47-21 win-loss record, according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss Index. Alcaraz's journey to the final comes after an injury-disrupted season. The Spaniard missed more than four months following a wrist injury sustained at the ATP 500 event in Barcelona in April. He returned at the US Open in August, where he lost to Shelton in a five-set quarter-final tie-break. Since then, Alcaraz has won titles in Tokyo, Vienna and Paris, including a victory over Shelton on his way to the title in the French capital. The Spaniard now leads Shelton 5-1 in their ATP head-to-head series. (ANI)