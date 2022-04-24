Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Serbia Open 2022: Andrey Rublev stuns Novak Djokovic to win maiden Belgrade crown; fans startled

    Novak Djokovic was beaten by Andrey Rublev in a three-seter final at the Serbia Open 2022. It was the latter's maiden crown at Belgrade, while fans were left startled by the same.

    Serbia Open 2022: Andrey Rublev stuns Novak Djokovic to win maiden Belgrade crown; fans startled
    Belgrade, First Published Apr 24, 2022, 8:50 PM IST

    Reigning world number one, Novak Djokovic of Serbia, suffered tough luck during the 2022 Serbia Open final. The local favourite played against second seed Andrey Rublev of Russia and lost in a three-seter, 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-0. While the Serbian was outplayed in the final set, fans were startled about what transpired.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Rublev saved five set points in the second set and forced a tie-break that he won comfortably. After two hours and 29 minutes, it was the Russian who raised his hands in the air to shock the world. While it was his third title of the season, he has now equalled Rafael Nadal of Spain for winning the most titles this year so far.

    ALSO READ: After Wimbledon, now Russian and Belarusian players may face Italian Open ban

    Djokovic has already been a turbulent season after being denied during the Australian Open 2022 due to his non-vaccinated status against COVID. It was his third tournament of the season, having played in Dubai Open and Monte Carlo Masters, where he was ousted in the quarterfinal and first round, respectively. Notably, the Serbian looked rusty in Belgrade, as all of his matches happened to be three seters.

    “It is big to play against you and share the court for the second time. I hope we have more battles. I feel so great here. It is a very nice city. It feels exceptional. I want to say a big thanks to all the spectators for supporting all the players all week. Again, to see full crowds is special for all of us,” Rublev said during the trophy presentation.

