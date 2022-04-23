After Wimbledon, now Russian and Belarusian players may face Italian Open ban

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is reportedly seeking to impose a Wimbledon-like ban on Russian and Belarusian players at the Italian Open, which begins in May.

Two days after being battered by the sports fraternity for imposing a ban on Russian and Belarusian players in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Wimbledon may have just found a potential ally.

Reports have emerged that the organisers of the Italian Open (Rome Masters) are planning to follow suit, despite tennis enthusiasts questioning the move to discriminate between players and the passports they hold.

According to Corriere della Sera, the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) President Giovanni Malago has also advocated a ban, which he says is in line with the IOC's decision on individual sports.

State Secretary for Sports Valentina Vezzali has also reportedly stressed that Italy supports Ukrainian athletes and adheres to the decisions of the IOC and international federations.

The controversial move from Wimbledon, which will affect top players like Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev of Russia and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, has not found support from either the ATP or the WTA.

World number one Novak Djokovic, too, voiced his opinion over this 'crazy' decision. The 34-year-old, who grew up in war-torn Serbia, said the athletes had nothing to do with the ongoing conflict.

However, former Ukrainian player Alex Dolgopolov came to Wimbledon's defence as he launched a scathing attack on Russian world No 8 Rublev. The Russian player had suggested they should be allowed to compete with all their prize money going towards humanitarian aid. Rublev pleaded he was an apolitical person and said they were being subjected to 'complete discrimination'.

Dolgopolov accused Rublev of 'lying and hypocrisy', tweeting, "This statement is a perfect example of why LTA decision is the right decision. Exactly what his president (Vladimir Putin) and their propaganda does every day, LIE! 'I don't know anything, I'm not reading the news, I'm not following, I have no education.' LIE."

"Rublev played doubles with a Ukrainian player ten days before the war, has straight contact with any Ukrainian player on tournaments. He surely knows what is happening, considering he wrote 'no war' on camera in the first days of this war. If you know nothing and don't follow (the news), why on earth are you willing to donate your prize money? Better just say nothing than try to LIE, like your government does, just to keep your regular life running," the former Ukrainian ace added.