Shruti Mundada, Parul Choudhary and Tanvi Patri upset seeded players to enter the women's singles pre-quarters at the Senior National badminton championships. In men's singles, Aryaman Tandon shocked third seed M Raghu to advance.

The experienced Shruti Mundada, Parul Choudhary and rising star Tanvi Patri upset higher-ranked opponents to reach the women's singles pre-quarterfinals of the Senior National badminton championships here on Thursday, according to a release. Shruti packed off seventh seed Jiya Rawat 21-14, 21-9 while Parul got the better of 9th seed 18-21, 21-18, 21-12 to advance to the next round. Tanvi Patri also ended the campaign of eighth seed Isharani Baruah 22-20, 21-19.

Also advancing to the next round were top seed Unnati Hooda, second seed Anupama Upadhyaya, third seed Anmol Kharb and world junior silver medallist Tanvi Sharma.

Men's Singles Upsets

In men's singles, Aryaman Tandon upset third seed M Raghu 17-21, 21-11, 21-14 in the round of 32. Abhinav Garg and Rithvik Sanjeevi S also created upsets to reach the pre-quarters. Garg got the better of 10th seed Abhinav Thakur 21-19, 21-16, while Rithvik defeated 13th seed Orijit Chaliha 21-15, 21-19.

Mixed Doubles Upset

In the mixed doubles event, Nitin Kumar and Kanika Kanwal upset the 6th seeds Kevin Wong CC and Pranavi N 23-21, 21-15. (ANI)