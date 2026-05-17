Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty finished runners-up at the Thailand Open 2026, losing 21-12, 25-23 to Indonesia's Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin. It was India's only medal from the tournament.

Satwik-Chirag Finish Runners-Up in Thrilling Final

India's top men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty finished runners-up at the Thailand Open 2026 after going down to Indonesia's Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin 21-12, 25-23 in a 53-minute final at the Nimibutr Stadium in Thailand on Sunday.

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A difficult opening game saw Satwik and Chirag struggle to find momentum, with the Indonesians racing away to a 21-12 win. The Indian duo bounced back in the second game, producing a strong fightback and taking it down to the wire, where, after saving five championship points in a row, they eventually succumbed to a 25-23 defeat, according to a press release from BAI Media.

India's Overall Performance

This is the only medal for India from the tournament after Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu lost their respective matches in the quarter-final.

Road to the Final

Earlier on Saturday, the two-time former champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty reached the final of the Thailand Open once again after missing last year's edition, defeating Malaysia's Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin 19-21, 22-20, 21-16.

In the Round of 16 clash, the Indian pair defeated their Malaysian opponents, Goonting Bryan Jeremy and Haikal Muhammad, 21-12, 21-19.

Singles Campaign Ends in Quarters

In the men's singles, Sen, the runner-up at the All England Open, was eliminated by Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the quarter-final match, which shattered Indian hopes in the singles event.

In women's singles, PV Sindhu also lost the quarter-final clash 21-19 against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi. (ANI)