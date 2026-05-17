Piyush Chawla warns Gujarat Titans will be worried about their top-two finish after their loss, needing a win in their last game to avoid NRR complications. He also hailed Sunil Narine's crucial and economical bowling spell against them.

Chawla on GT's Playoff Concerns

Former Indian cricketer Piyush Chawla said that following their loss, the Gujarat Titans (GT) would be worried because they want to finish in the top two, with a game still left. He added that if they lose, net run rate and other results could come into the picture.

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The Titans stay in the top two, but with other top four teams still having more than one match left and teams like Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) still fighting for a playoff spot, they would not be entirely assured of their top-two finish if they lose to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their final league stage match and end up with a total of 16 points. Speaking on Star Sports 'Cricket Live', Piyush said, "Gujarat Titans will be worried because they would want to finish in the top two. They still have the ball in their court. They have a game against CSK left. If they win that one, they will definitely finish in the top two. But if not, then net run rate and all those things will come into the picture. You want to be safe because you do not want to be dependent on others, especially at this stage of the tournament. The things that are in your control, you just want to make sure you do them really well."

Chawla Hails 'Special' Sunil Narine

He also hailed the bowling spell of 2/29 from legendary spinner Sunil Narine while defending 248 runs, calling him "one of the best in the business" who always stands out with his miserly economy rate.

"Cricket has evolved, and runs are flowing everywhere. Many things have changed in modern-day cricket, but one thing has not: his economy rate. No matter the surface or the venue, 450 runs were scored in this game, but Narine's economy rate stood out as the difference. He bowled the tough overs and kept it tight. He also picked up two wickets", he said. He also pointed to the manner in which he dismissed GT skipper Shubman Gill for 85 runs, saying, "When Gill was going strong and looked set for a hundred, Narine changed his angle. We rarely see him go around the wicket to a right-hander. But he did it to cramp Gill's room. He stayed on a good length for most of the game. The only full delivery he bowled was the one that got Gill out, when he came around the wicket. That worked perfectly. That is what makes him truly special."

GT's Batting Style a Challenge in High Chases

Piyush said that while Shubman is a reliable batter who knows his game well, chasing 248 is a "different ball game". "For a team like GT, who are used to posting or chasing totals around 200 to 210, this was always going to be a big ask. They are consistent in that range. But when the target crosses 240, it becomes very challenging for their batting style. The way Gill and Sai Sudharsan bat, they rely on building partnerships. They don't have the same explosive firepower in the top order", he said.

Match Summary: KKR vs GT

Coming to the match, GT opted to bowl first, and the three-time IPL champions made them pay as, after skipper Rahane (14) got out early, Finn Allen (93 in 35 balls, with four boundaries and 10 sixes) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi smashed the bowlers all over the park, putting up a sizzling 95-run stand. Following Allen's dismissal, Raghuvanshi reached his fifth fifty of the season, pressing the accelerator during his 108-run stand with Cameron Green (52* in 28 balls, with three fours and four sixes), helping KKR reach 247/2 in 20 overs. Raghuvanshi scored an unbeaten 82* in 44 balls, with four boundaries and seven sixes. Mohammed Siraj and Sai Kishore got a wicket each.

During the run-chase, Sai Sudharsan retired hurt early. Skipper Shubman Gill (85 in 49 balls, with five fours and seven sixes) and Jos Buttler (57 in 35 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 128-run stand to put GT in the hunt. But once they were dismissed, GT could not keep the run-rate up, ending at 218/4 in 20 overs. Sunil Narine (2/29) was the pick of the bowlers for KKR and also the 'Player of the Match'.

GT are in second place, with eight wins and five losses, giving them 16 points. KKR are at seventh, with five wins, six losses and a no result, giving them 11 points. (ANI)