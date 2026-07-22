The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and Cerebral Palsy Sports Federation of India (CPSFI) signed an MoU to jointly bid for the 2029 World Abilitysport Games. Chennai and Bhubaneshwar are being considered as potential host cities.

Landmark Partnership for 2029 Games Bid

In a landmark initiative to strengthen India's position in the global Paralympic movement, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and the Cerebral Palsy Sports Federation of India (CPSFI) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly pursue India's bid to host the 2029 World Abilitysport Games, according to a press release. The MoU establishes a strategic partnership between the two organisations to prepare and submit a competitive bid to bring one of the world's premier international multi-sport events for athletes with disabilities to India.

Scope of the Global Event

The proposed 2029 World Abilitysport Games are expected to bring together over 1,500 athletes, team officials, technical delegates, classifiers, and support personnel from member nations across the world. The Games programme is expected to feature Para Athletics, Para Swimming, Para Badminton, Para Fencing, CP Football, Para Table Tennis, Para Wheelchair Basketball (3-a-side) disciplines, celebrating sporting excellence while advancing inclusion and accessibility.

Host City Selection Process

As part of the bid process, Chennai and Bhubaneshwar are currently under consideration as potential host cities. Discussions will be commenced with the respective State Governments to assess sporting infrastructure, accessibility, accommodation, transport, government support, and overall Games readiness before the final host city is recommended to World Abilitysport.

Building a Lasting Legacy

Hosting the World Abilitysport Games would further strengthen India's growing stature as a destination for international sporting events while creating a lasting legacy through enhanced sporting infrastructure, improved accessibility, capacity building, volunteer development, technical expertise, sports tourism, and increased participation in disability sport. The Games would also provide a platform to inspire future generations of athletes with disabilities and reinforce India's commitment to inclusion through sport.

India last hosted the IWAS World Games in Bengaluru in 2009. The proposed bid for the 2029 World Abilitysport Games represents an opportunity to once again welcome the international Para sport community to India and further strengthen the country's contribution to the global Paralympic movement.

Leadership Voices on the Bid

Devendra Jhajharia, President, Paralympic Committee of India, said hosting the 2029 World Abilitysport Games would be a major milestone for India's growing Paralympic movement, giving athletes the chance to compete at home while showcasing the country's ability to stage a world-class Para multi-sport event. "The Paralympic movement in India has witnessed remarkable growth over the past decade. Hosting the 2029 World Abilitysport Games would be another significant milestone in this journey, providing our athletes the opportunity to compete at the highest level on home soil while showcasing India's capability to deliver a world-class international Para multi-sport event. We look forward to working closely with CPSFI and all stakeholders to present a strong bid that reflects India's vision of excellence, inclusion, and sporting leadership," he said.

Rajesh Tomar, President, Cerebral Palsy Sports Federation of India, said: "The signing of this MoU marks the beginning of an exciting journey towards bringing the World Abilitysport Games back to India after two decades. This partnership is not only about hosting an international sporting event; it is about creating a lasting legacy for Para sport in India. Through this bid, we aim to strengthen accessibility, build technical expertise, develop sports infrastructure, and inspire thousands of persons with disabilities to pursue sport as a pathway to excellence. Together with the PCI and our Government partners, we are committed to presenting a world-class bid that reflects India's growing leadership in the global Paralympic movement."

A Collaborative Path Forward

The signing of the MoU marks the beginning of a collaborative effort involving the Government of India, prospective host State Governments, World Abilitysport, and other key stakeholders to prepare a strong and competitive bid for the 2029 World Abilitysport Games. (ANI)