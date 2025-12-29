Ace Indian rally driver Sanjay Takale is set for his second successive appearance at the Dakar Rally. The 57-year-old, who became the first Indian to finish the event on four wheels in 2025, will compete in the Dakar Classic in Saudi Arabia.

A Pioneer's Journey to Dakar

Takale made his debut at the Dakar in 2025, becoming the first Indian to compete and finish in the Car category. He placed 18th overall and 10th in his class in the Dakar Classic category, a regularity event for historic vehicles, according to a press release.

Team and Technical Support

Takale, 57, will once again race for Team Aerpace Racers, paired with French navigator Maxime Raud. He will receive technical and logistical support from Compagnie Saharienne, France, which also backed him during his 2025 campaign.

With more than three decades in motorsport, Takale's career spans motocross in the 1980s and a long stint in car rallying, including a title in the Asia-Pacific Production Cup and participation in selected World Rally Championship events. Born in Manjari village near Pune, he is regarded as a pioneer among Indian privateers and has sustained a long presence in international rallying.

Setting Sights on Dakar 2026

Reflecting on his debut appearance, Takale described finishing the 2025 Dakar Classic as a key milestone in his career. For the 2026 edition in Saudi Arabia, he said, "My goal is to complete the event again and improve on last year's result through a consistent, disciplined approach."

"The Dakar always fascinated me. It is the biggest, longest and most challenging rally of all the rallies in the World. Competing there has been a lifelong dream. It's not just a rally -it's the ultimate test of endurance and spirit," he had said after his first finish.

The Challenge of the Dakar Rally

The Dakar Rally remains one of the world's most demanding motorsport events, covering stages across sand, dunes, rocks and varied terrain over two weeks. The Dakar Classic focuses on endurance and navigational accuracy for older rally vehicles, testing crews on precision rather than outright speed.

Takale is expected to be the only Indian entry in the four-wheeler field for the second consecutive year, underlining the still-limited Indian presence in international cross-country four-wheel rallying.

The 2026 Dakar Rally will be staged in Saudi Arabia, with the route expected to follow a mix of liaison and competitive stages across the desert. (ANI)