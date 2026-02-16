Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticised India playing cricket with Pakistan after their T20 World Cup win. He alleged the match was 'between Jay Shah and Pakistan', accusing the government of prioritising money and betting revenue over nationalism.

Raut Criticises India-Pakistan Cricket Ties

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticised India's cricketing ties with Pakistan following the Men in Blue's 61-run victory over their arch-rivals in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo. Sanjay Raut said that India should have no relationship with Pakistan. Raut claimed that the contest was not between India and Pakistan, but between the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah and Pakistan. He accused the government of prioritising money over nationalism and warned that betting revenues could indirectly fund terrorism in Pakistan.

"I have always felt that there should be no relationship with Pakistan. But we are playing cricket with Pakistan. This was not a match between Pakistan and India. This was a match between Jay Shah and Pakistan. This happened at Jay Shah's will. They talk about nationalism and Hindutva, but when it comes to cricket, they only talk about money. Pakistan got Rs 25,000 crores through betting and gambling. Some of that money will go to the terrorists. Those terrorists will come back to us and will kill our people. Then, we will do Operation Sindoor again," Raut told ANI.

India Secures Emphatic Win Over Pakistan

Notably, the India vs Pakistan match on Sunday was played against a dramatic backdrop as Pakistan had initially announced a boycott of the fixture against India but later reversed their decision and chose to participate. In yesterday's match, Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first.

India's Batting Performance

After Abhishek was out for a duck, Ishan's 77 and Tilak Varma's 25 kept India stable, but the Men in Blue sank to 126/4, losing their set batters and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (0). However, skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Rinku Singh finished the innings well, pacing their knocks perfectly in tough conditions. India scored 175/7, with Saim Ayub (3/25) being the top bowler for Pakistan.

Pakistan's Collapse in Run-Chase

In the run-chase, Pakistan were reduced to 34/4 courtesy early strikes from Hardik, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel. Usman Khan (44 in 34 balls, with six fours and a six) was the only one who showed up for the fight, as Team India packed Pakistan for just 114 runs in 18 overs, progressing to the Super 8 stage with their third successive win. Axar Patel (2/29 in four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for India, with Hardik (2/16 in three overs), Bumrah (2/17 in two overs), and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/17 in three overs) also being amongst the wickets.

Group A Standings and Head-to-Head

India remains on top with three wins in three matches in Group A, while Pakistan has dropped to third with two wins and a loss, and the USA currently occupies second place with two wins and two losses. With the emphatic win over their arch-rivals in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash, India now leads the T20 World Cup head-to-head scoreline against Pakistan by 8-1. (ANI)