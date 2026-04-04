MMA icon Sangram Singh is set to fight France's Florian Coudier in Buenos Aires, Argentina. While Coudier expressed confidence, Sangram remained calm, focusing on his responsibility as the first Indian in combat sports in the country.

Pre-Fight Face-Off and Statements

MMA icon Sangram Singh and French fast-rising fighter Florian Coudier faced off at the Buenos Aires Arena on Saturday ahead of their much-awaited fight on April 5. While the Sangram looked quite calm, Florian's enthusiasm was worth seeing. Florian said he would not let Sangram Singh stay in front of him for long. He has watched videos of Sangram's MMA fights, and his support staff has told him many of Sangram's weaknesses. The 83-kg fight will take place at 6:20 pm local time on Sunday and around 3 am Indian time on Monday. India's Ambassador in Argentina will also go to watch Sangram Singh's fight, according to a press release.

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Meanwhile, double Commonwealth heavyweight champion Sangram Singh said he does not believe in talking big. Being the first Indian to fight in any combat sports in Argentina, he has a big responsibility. He does not want to make any big statement that would tarnish the country's credibility. He respects his opponent. He respects this sport, and anyway, he has been saying this from the beginning that a champion is not one who wins, a champion is one who constantly strives.

Challenges and Support

It is worth mentioning here that even before the previous MMA fights in Georgia and Amsterdam (Netherlands), Sangram had refrained from making big claims, and in both the bouts, he had made his name with great ease. Until now, Sangram Singh's biggest challenge was not to have too much information available about Florian, but now his second big challenge is to control his weight. He has gained a little weight, which is about 100 grams more than the two-kilogram tolerance. For this, he drank half a glass of water from Saturday morning till night and spent a lot of time with his coach Bhupesh at the La Macao Fitness Centre and sweated a lot. Sangram said that only after the weight comes, he will eat the churma laddu brought from his house.

MDU professors reportedly performed Hawan in Amex City, Rohtak. Besides, Hawans are being performed in more than 10 areas across the country for his success in his fight.

The Fight and His Journey

Samurai Fight House is the organiser of this highly anticipated fight, where former professional heavyweight world champion Sangram Singh will embark on his third MMA bout. Sangram Singh, who came up in clay-to-mattress wrestling and mattress-to-MMA wrestling, said it was a matter of pride for him to be a part of SFH28 in Argentina and land in front of a South American audience. This is his biggest platform ever, and he wants to make every Indian proud. His journey from professional wrestling to MMA has been exceptional so far.

Rigorous Training Regimen

In the last few days in Buenos Aires, Sangram practised a lot of yoga to keep his body flexible. Besides, under the supervision of his coach Bhupesh Kumar, he was seen doing traditional practice while using modern techniques with his sparring partner.

Coach Bhupesh Kumar said that the team has done special work on his transition, ground control, striking combinations and adaptation to conditions and fitness. He has also improved significantly, especially in kickboxing. Locking and choking matter quite a bit in this sport after wrestling camps, throwing and knocking down. There are three rounds of five minutes each. Therefore, his endurance and conditioning are also being worked on quite a bit.

Before coming to Buenos Aires, Sangram Singh had trained hard for MMA fights with a seven-member support staff in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Delhi. Sangram Singh said that every moment spent with coach Bhupesh sir in the practice ring and gym has taken him to a new level. This has helped him understand the nuances of MMA more deeply.

A Multifaceted Career

Sangram is a former Commonwealth heavyweight champion. He is the Fit India icon and brand ambassador of the Government of India. He himself has also been an international-level wrestler of Greco-Roman style wrestling. At the National Camp for a long time. Then of professional wrestling. From there, he is going to fight his third fight in MMA after taking a journey of actor, model, and motivational speaker. (ANI)