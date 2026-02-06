Delhi's Rohini court reserved its order on Olympian Sushil Kumar's bail plea in the 2021 Sagar Dhankar murder case. His application cites changed circumstances, stating all material prosecution witnesses have now been examined by the court.

Delhi's Rohini court on Friday reserved an order on the bail plea of Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar. The order is expected by the end of the day today.

Bail Plea Hearing Details

Kumar is accused in the Sagar Dhankar murder case of 2021, lodged in the Model Town Police Station. His bail had earlier been cancelled by the Supreme Court last year.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Kumar reserved the order after hearing the submissions on the bail plea.

Bail plea was opposed by the Advocate Joshini Tuli, counsel for the father of the deceased.

Grounds for Fresh Bail Application

On January 13, the court issued a notice to the Delhi Police regarding Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar's application for regular bail. He moved the application to view the changed circumstances.

It is claimed that all material Prosecution witnesses have been examined by the Rohini court. Advocate R S Malik appeared for the accused before the court.

Kumar was granted regular bail by the Delhi High Court in March 2025. However, the Supreme Court cancelled the bail on August 13, 2025, on the grounds that the material witnesses had not yet been examined. Thereafter, he surrendered on August 20, 2025.

It is submitted that the circumstances have materially changed, as all the material public witnesses have been examined and there is no longer any possibility of the accused influencing or tampering with the prosecution evidence.

The Supreme Court had granted liberty to Sushil Kumar to file a fresh bail application before the concerned court, in case of a change in circumstances or as and when fresh grounds arise.

Case Background and Allegations

It is also noted that there are 222 prosecution witnesses, of whom 42 are material public witnesses, including the injured, who have already been examined. This case is at the stage of recording of Prosecution evidence.

It is stated that no useful purpose would be served by keeping Kumar in judicial custody, especially in the company of hardened criminals, and that his continued incarceration is further injurious to his health.

Notably, Sushil Kumar was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2005, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2009, and the Padma Shri in 2011.

It is alleged that in the intervening night of May 4th and 5th, 2021, at about 11:30 pm, Jai Bhagwan alias Sonu, Sagar Dhankar, Ravinder alias Binda, Bhagat alias Bhagtu, and Amit Kumar alias Khagad were allegedly abducted from Shalimar Bagh and Model Town and taken to the parking area of Chhatrasal Stadium, Delhi, where the accused, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted those persons. As a result of the said alleged assault, Sagar Dhankar succumbed to his injuries on the same day, during medical treatment.