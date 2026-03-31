Defending champions India are set to face Bhutan in the SAFF U20 Championship semi-final on Wednesday. The Blue Colts topped their group and are focused on being more clinical in front of goal to secure a spot in the final.

Defending champions India will look to rise to the occasion when they take on Bhutan in the semi-finals of the SAFF U20 Championship at the National Stadium in Male, Maldives, on Wednesday, April 1. The match will kick off at 21:00 IST, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

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The other semi-final is between Nepal and Bangladesh and will start at 16:15 IST.

India's Preparation

The India U20 men's team heads into the semi-final after making full use of the three-day break following their group-stage matches. The Blue Colts used the time to recover physically and reset mentally after their outings against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The squad also enjoyed a day out at the beach, allowing the players to unwind and strengthen team bonding ahead of the decisive encounter. The positive atmosphere carried into training, where the players showed sharpness, enthusiasm and renewed focus as preparations intensified.

Group Stage Performance and Coach's View

India progressed to the semi-finals as group toppers after composed performances against Pakistan (3-0) and Bangladesh (1-1) in Group B. The team showed resilience in key moments and handled pressure well, particularly in phases where the matches demanded patience and discipline.

India head coach Mahesh Gawali praised his players for their effort and mindset so far. "The boys have been playing well as they handled pressure well. We didn't get time to prepare before the tournament, but the boys are giving their 100 per cent. I am really happy and proud of the way we have performed so far," said Gawali. While the group-stage results were encouraging, the Indian camp is aware that the semi-final will require another step forward. The team created opportunities in both matches, but will aim to be more clinical in front of the goal. Maintaining concentration during defensive phases will also be important in a knockout encounter. "Nothing is easy. We created chances to score, and we need to convert more. We also need to be more focused when defending," Gawali added.

Scouting Opponent Bhutan

Bhutan entered the semi-final after showing determination in Group A. They began with a defeat against Nepal but recovered with a goalless draw against the hosts Maldives. Their qualification was sealed in dramatic fashion when they scored in injury time to beat Sri Lanka 1-0. The late winner underlined Bhutan's persistence and ability to stay in the contest until the final whistle.

India will therefore approach the match with caution. Bhutan's disciplined performances and ability to capitalise on decisive moments make them a dangerous opponent. Staying focused for the full 90 minutes will be crucial for the Blue Colts.

Key Factors

There will also be a key battle in front of the goal. India's Vishal Yadav and Omang Dodum have each scored twice in the tournament and have led the attacking effort. Bhutan's Dhendup Gyeltshen has also netted two goals and will be a major threat. The performance of these forwards could influence the outcome of the match.

With no extra time scheduled, the semi-final will go directly to penalties if the scores are level after regulation time. That adds further intensity to the encounter, where composure and decision-making will play a vital role.

India will look to build on the positives from the group stage, remain disciplined and deliver a strong performance as they aim to secure a place in the SAFF U20 Championship final. (ANI)