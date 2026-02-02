The India U17 women's team lost 0-2 to Bangladesh in the SAFF U19 Women's Championship. Bangladesh scored both goals in the first half through Arpita Biswas and Alpi Akter. Bangladesh now leads the table with six points from two matches.

The India U17 women's national team suffered a 0-2 defeat against Bangladesh in the SAFF U19 Women's Championship 2026 at the Pokhara Rangasala Stadium in Pokhara, Nepal, on Monday. Bangladesh scored both their goals in the first half through Arpita Biswas (29') and Alpi Akter (40'), as per a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India U17s, who are participating in the SAFF U19 Women's Championship, a higher age-group tournament, as part of their preparation for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U17 Women's Asian Cup, saw two changes being made to their starting XI from the (1-0) win against Nepal by head coach Pamela Conti. Thandamoni Baskey replaced Anushka Kumari in midfield, while Pritika Barman got the start instead of her fellow forward Valaina Fernandes.

India's Early Attacks Fall Short

The India U17S began on the front foot with a flurry of activity in front of the Bangladesh goal. They had two clear chances within the first five minutes. India's Elizabed Lakra hit the target from a free-kick near the area. The ball was headed towards the top corner, but Bangladesh goalkeeper Mst Yearzan Begum stuck out a hand to save it.

Seconds later, Elizabed fed the ball to captain Julan Nongmaithem, who received it on the turn, before threading it through to Pritika on the right. With the goalkeeper rushing, the latter produced a shot at the far post that was a bit wide. Pearl Fernandes attempted to rush to the ball for a tap-in, but it was too far for her.

In the eighth minute, Pearl played it through to Alva Devi Senjam, who cut in from the left and fired at goal. Yearzan, however, was quick to get down and make a smart save before the rebound was cleared.

Bangladesh Seizes First-Half Lead

After surviving the initial onslaught from India, Bangladesh began to grow into the game, though they were mostly restricted to shots from the edge of the box. Munki Akhter pulled the trigger from the edge of the Indian box, but it went wide in the 26th minute.

Bangladesh scored just three minutes later, when Mamoni Chakma whipped in a cross from the right that was tipped by India's custodian Munni. The rebound, however, was perilously close to the goal-line, as Arpita Biswas bundled it in.

The goal instantly gave Bangladesh a lot of confidence, while it also rattled India for a while. The Young Tigresses, looking to build from the back, were constantly harassed by the Bangladesh forwards, who pressed them near the centre line. One such move caused a transition from inside the Bangladesh half, as Sree Moti Trishna Rani turned her marker before proceeding to a good crossing area on the right flank. She sent in a ball that took an awkward bounce off the uneven turf in the Indian box, before Alpi Akter tapped it in.

Second-Half Push from the Young Tigresses

The Young Tigresses again came out with intent in the second half, and created chances. However, on a pitch where the where the ball does not stay even on ground passes, Bangladesh's job of pressing the India defenders around the centre-line was made much easier.

Thandamoni had a shot from just outside the box in the 51st minute, but it was saved. Minutes later, there was a similar action at the other end, as Munki produced a shot bound for the top corner, but India keeper Munni stuck out a hand to save it.

Substitute Anwita Raghuraman had an opportunity to pull one back in the 71st when she was played through behind the Bangladesh defence by Pearl. However, Mst Joynob Bibi Rita slid in at the last moment to snatch the ball off of her feet and put out for a corner.

With less than 10 minutes of regulation time left, Divyani Linda took the aerial route to play Pearl in behind the defence. The latter, on the volley, attempted to chip the Bangladesh goalkeeper, who eventually saved it.

With India restricted to long passes and shots from outside the box in the closing stages, Bangladesh saw out the match, taking the three points. They now lead the table with six points from two matches, while India are second with three points from as many games. India will take on Bhutan on February 4 at 11:45 IST. The top two teams in the round-robin stage will qualify for the final. (ANI)