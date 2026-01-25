India defeated Sri Lanka 4-1 in the SAFF Futsal Championship, securing their second consecutive victory. Seaon Dsouza netted a brace, while Lalsawmpuia and Nikhil Mali scored one each in a dominant first-half performance in Nonthaburi.

The Indian men's futsal team secured their second straight victory in the SAFF Futsal Championship 2026, defeating Sri Lanka 4-1 at the Nonthaburi Stadium in Thailand. All goals came in the first half, with Seaon Dsouza netting a brace (3', 20') and Lalsawmpuia (10') and Nikhil Mali (12') scoring one each. Mohamed Kursheeth (19') was the only one to find the net for Sri Lanka on Saturday, as per the AIFF website.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The win, which followed an 11-3 demolition of Bhutan two days ago, took India to third place with eight points from five matches. Maldives, who beat Bhutan 3-1 earlier in the day for their fifth win in as many games, were crowned the inaugural SAFF men's futsal champions with a game to spare. India will now aim to get the runners-up spot when they face second-placed Pakistan in their last match on Monday.

First Half Goal Flurry

Saturday's opening goal for India came as early as the third minute when captain Nikhil Mali's kick-in caught the Sri Lankan defence asleep as Seaon Dsouza arrived in a flash and tucked it home from inside the circle.

The Futsal Tigers took advantage of a three-on-one situation to double the lead in the 10th minute. Anmol Adhikari, carrying the ball through the middle, found Vincent Laltluangzela on the right. He laid it first time across the face of the goal for Lalsawmpuia, who scored his third of the campaign.

India's third of the evening did not take long either. From deep in his own half, Dsouza punted a hopeful ball forward, looking for Mali. Sri Lankan goalkeeper Aarnikan Sivanathan made a mess of an easy collection, allowing the Indian skipper to gain possession and fire into the empty net on the turn.

Mohamed Kursheeth reduced the margin for Sri Lanka in the 19th minute, capitalising on a set-piece. Mohamed Aakib passed to Mohammed Thilham from the corner. The latter did well to cut it back for Kursheeth, who converted with a first-time effort on goal.

But any hopes of a Sri Lankan comeback were dashed in the very next minute by the usual combination of Mali and Dsouza. The duo played a brilliant one-two, ending with Dsouza slamming the ball into the roof of the net from the edge of the circle to score his third goal of the tournament in style.