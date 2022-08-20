Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sachin Tendulkar remembers his early days while visiting PYC Gymkhana in Pune; watch the video

    Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar visited the PYC Gymkhana in Pune after 35 years and spoke about the initial days of his career. He also took a trip down memory lane and revealed an interesting story.

    Sachin Tendulkar remembers his early days while visiting PYC Gymkhana in Pune; watch the video - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Aug 20, 2022, 12:28 PM IST

    Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is an active user of social media. Ever since he retired, the cricket legend regularly shares snippets of his journey for his fans and followers on social media. Popularly known as the master blaster, Sachin Tendulkar provides updates about his life and shares heartwarming videos which go viral in no time. 

    His recent Instagram post shows Sachin visited the PYC Gymkhana in Pune. In the video, he took a trip down memory lane and shared an interesting story. Sachin Tendulkar captioned the video saying, "Nostalgic moment in Pune at PYC Gymkhana."

    Also Read: Mobile phone explodes during repair in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat; watch shocking video here

    The video shows him conveying an impressive story from his childhood. He revealed that he played his first match for the Mumbai U-15 team at the PYC Gymkhana in Pune in 1986. He also remembered his senior schoolmate Rahul Ganpule and how he got run out, scoring four runs in his first match.

    Sachin accepted that he wasn't quick running between the wickets and was unhappy as it was his first match, and he desired to score runs. 

    Sachin stated that he also cried on his way to the pavilion after the innings. After communicating the story, the former cricketer became emotional as he had visited the place after 35 years.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 492K likes and 2245 comments. After watching the clip, social media users were delighted and poured him love and compliment in the comments section.
    A user wrote, "Sachin Tendulkar in Pune?? Humlogoko lab darshan denge Cricket God??." Another person commented, "Love you, master." 

    Sachin Tendulkar is regarded as the most outstanding batsman ever played for India. In his 24 years career span, Sachin played 200 Tests and 463 ODIs for India. Watch the video.

    Also Read: Electrifying dance performance by a couple to Hrithik Roshan's song Senorita; watch here

    Last Updated Aug 20, 2022, 12:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Zimbabwe, IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    football Respect Casemiro's decision, says Real Madrid boss Ancelotti ahead of Manchester United move snt

    Respect Casemiro's decision, says Real Madrid boss Ancelotti ahead of Manchester United move

    football Bhaichung Bhutia files nomination for AIFF President's post; Chaubey emerges as front runner snt

    Bhaichung Bhutia files nomination for AIFF President's post; Chaubey emerges as front runner

    football Never seen a bigger ego Wayne Rooney stinging criticism of PSG Kylian Mbappe stirs social media storm snt

    'Never seen a bigger ego': Rooney's stinging criticism of PSG's Mbappe stirs social media storm

    football Who is Manisha Kalyan, the first Indian to play in UEFA Women's Champions League? snt

    Who is Manisha Kalyan, the first Indian to play in UEFA Women's Champions League?

    Recent Stories

    Madras Day: All you need to know about city's bomb proof Church and Robert Clive's wedding AJR

    Madras Day: All you need to know about city's bomb proof Church and Robert Clive's wedding

    Delhi Lt Governor orders transfer of 12 bureaucrats after CBI raids Sisodia house; Congress calls for his resignation - adt

    Delhi LG orders transfer of bureaucrats; Congress calls for Sisodia's resignation after CBI raids | Top update

    After calling Salman Khan women beater Somy Ali deletes Instagram post drb

    After calling Salman Khan ‘women beater’, Somy Ali deletes Instagram post

    Chennai set to celebrate Madras Day at Elliot's beach; know traffic diversions, event details here - adt

    Chennai set to celebrate Madras Day at Elliot's beach; know traffic diversions, event details here

    Mumbai Police receives threatening attack 'like 26/11' message, number traced to Pakistan AJR

    Mumbai Police receives threatening attack 'like 26/11' message, number traced to Pakistan

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon
    India at 75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician snt

    India@75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician

    Video Icon
    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Video Icon