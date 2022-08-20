Sachin Tendulkar remembers his early days while visiting PYC Gymkhana in Pune; watch the video

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar visited the PYC Gymkhana in Pune after 35 years and spoke about the initial days of his career. He also took a trip down memory lane and revealed an interesting story.

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is an active user of social media. Ever since he retired, the cricket legend regularly shares snippets of his journey for his fans and followers on social media. Popularly known as the master blaster, Sachin Tendulkar provides updates about his life and shares heartwarming videos which go viral in no time.

His recent Instagram post shows Sachin visited the PYC Gymkhana in Pune. In the video, he took a trip down memory lane and shared an interesting story. Sachin Tendulkar captioned the video saying, "Nostalgic moment in Pune at PYC Gymkhana."

The video shows him conveying an impressive story from his childhood. He revealed that he played his first match for the Mumbai U-15 team at the PYC Gymkhana in Pune in 1986. He also remembered his senior schoolmate Rahul Ganpule and how he got run out, scoring four runs in his first match.

Sachin accepted that he wasn't quick running between the wickets and was unhappy as it was his first match, and he desired to score runs.

Sachin stated that he also cried on his way to the pavilion after the innings. After communicating the story, the former cricketer became emotional as he had visited the place after 35 years.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 492K likes and 2245 comments. After watching the clip, social media users were delighted and poured him love and compliment in the comments section.

A user wrote, "Sachin Tendulkar in Pune?? Humlogoko lab darshan denge Cricket God??." Another person commented, "Love you, master."

Sachin Tendulkar is regarded as the most outstanding batsman ever played for India. In his 24 years career span, Sachin played 200 Tests and 463 ODIs for India. Watch the video.

