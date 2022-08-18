Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Electrifying dance performance by a couple to Hrithik Roshan's song Senorita; watch here

    A couple mesmerised the audience with their chemistry and coordination during the man's sister's wedding. The viral dance is undoubtedly a treat to watch on the internet today.

    Electrifying dance performance by a couple to Hrithik Roshan's song Senorita; watch here - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Aug 18, 2022, 5:22 PM IST

    A big fat wedding with special rituals, lovely decoration and impressive traditional clothes remains incomplete without any dance performance. Thanks to digital media, great dance numbers at marriages have always taken centre stage. While numerous videos on the internet show couple's performances, here is the viral video of a desi couple who set the stage on fire with their moves. 

    Also Read: Watch: Woman dressed as bride rides bullet to the wedding venue; viral video

    This video was initially shared by an Instagram handle called Happy Feet For U, now reposted by the Indian Dance Federation. In the video, a middle age couple can be seen dancing to the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' song Senorita. The dance was initially performed by Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol in the movie. Reportedly, the couple performed this dance during the man's sister's wedding function.

    The video starts with the woman fanning herself in Spanish style. Moments later, her husband matched her with graceful steps. The couple then fantastically performed to the Senorita song's catchy beats and thoroughly set couple goals. The duo's mind-blowing chemistry was electrifying. During the entire performance, the guests at the venue loudly heard cheering and motivating the couple. The audience enjoyed the dance, similarly to the couple while performing. We are very sure you wish to watch this video in the loop.

    After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and accumulated over a million views and 74,497 likes. Social media users were bowled over by the couple's excellent performance and lauded them in the video's comments section. A user wrote, "Setting up the bar for other couples." Another person commented, "Very nice dance performance." Take a look.

    Also Read: Man casually sits on hanging scooter while traffic police towed it; dramatic video goes viral

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2022, 5:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Woman dressed as bride rides bullet to the wedding venue; viral video - gps

    Watch: Woman dressed as bride rides bullet to the wedding venue; viral video

    Watch Giant King Cobra pounces on man as he tries lifting it; leaves netizens stunned-tgy

    Watch: Giant King Cobra pounces on man as he tries lifting it; leaves netizens stunned

    Watch Man catches shark with bare hands at New York beach; netizens stunned-tgy

    Watch: Man catches shark with bare hands at New York beach; netizens stunned

    Bizarre Chocolate bars worth Rs 17 lakh stolen from Lucknow godown gcw

    Bizarre! Chocolate bars worth Rs 17 lakh stolen from Lucknow godown

    Man casually sits on hanging scooter while traffic police towed it; dramatic video goes viral - gps

    Man casually sits on hanging scooter while traffic police towed it; dramatic video goes viral

    Recent Stories

    football Should Cristiano Ronaldo return to Sporting Lisbon? Here's what Man United icon's mom once said snt

    Should Cristiano Ronaldo return to Sporting Lisbon? Here's what Man United icon's mom once said

    Everyone cant be a cabinet minister says Nitish Kumar after MLA threatens to resign gcw

    'Everyone can't be a cabinet minister...': Nitish Kumar after MLA threatens to resign

    football Amid takeover rumours, Manchester United Supporters' Trust make fan ownership request snt

    Amid takeover rumours, Manchester United Supporters' Trust make fan ownership request

    In new show of support, US to hold trade talks with Taiwan AJR

    In new show of support, US to hold trade talks with Taiwan

    Karnataka Congress a united house to fight polls under collective leadership DK Shivakumar gcw

    Karnataka Congress a 'united house'; to fight polls under 'collective leadership': DK Shivakumar

    Recent Videos

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Video Icon
    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon