Electrifying dance performance by a couple to Hrithik Roshan's song Senorita; watch here

A couple mesmerised the audience with their chemistry and coordination during the man's sister's wedding. The viral dance is undoubtedly a treat to watch on the internet today.

A big fat wedding with special rituals, lovely decoration and impressive traditional clothes remains incomplete without any dance performance. Thanks to digital media, great dance numbers at marriages have always taken centre stage. While numerous videos on the internet show couple's performances, here is the viral video of a desi couple who set the stage on fire with their moves.

This video was initially shared by an Instagram handle called Happy Feet For U, now reposted by the Indian Dance Federation. In the video, a middle age couple can be seen dancing to the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' song Senorita. The dance was initially performed by Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol in the movie. Reportedly, the couple performed this dance during the man's sister's wedding function.

The video starts with the woman fanning herself in Spanish style. Moments later, her husband matched her with graceful steps. The couple then fantastically performed to the Senorita song's catchy beats and thoroughly set couple goals. The duo's mind-blowing chemistry was electrifying. During the entire performance, the guests at the venue loudly heard cheering and motivating the couple. The audience enjoyed the dance, similarly to the couple while performing. We are very sure you wish to watch this video in the loop.

After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and accumulated over a million views and 74,497 likes. Social media users were bowled over by the couple's excellent performance and lauded them in the video's comments section. A user wrote, "Setting up the bar for other couples." Another person commented, "Very nice dance performance." Take a look.

