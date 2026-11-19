Sachin Tendulkar attended the Earthshot Prize Summit in Mumbai alongside Prince William and Catherine. The event recognized global environmental leaders, including Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, who won for their work in clean air solutions.

Sachin Tendulkar Joins Prince William at Earthshot Prize in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar expressed his pleasure at spending time with Prince of Wales, William, and the Princess of Wales, Catherine, in Mumbai for the Earthshot Prize Summit. Prince William founded The Earthshot Prize in 2020 to support ideas and projects working towards solutions to some of the world’s biggest environmental problems. The Mumbai visit also marks Princess Catherine’s first joint overseas tour with Prince William since 2022. "It was a pleasure spending time with the Prince and Princess of Wales, for the Earthshot Prize Summit in Mumbai. Always a special moment when conversations around sport and community bring people together," posted Tendulkar on X. https://x.com/sachin_rt/status/2123386052392165783

At the ceremony, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) won the Earthshot Prize 2026 in the ‘Clean Our Air’ category on Tuesday. The award, founded by Britain’s Prince William, comes with a grant of £1 million (approximately Rs 11 crore) for each winner to help expand their work. Announcing Mahindra’s win, The Earthshot Prize shared a post on X, stating that the company had put more than 4,00,000 electric vehicles on Indian roads by focusing on electric transport for short-distance travel. The post read, “Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (@MahindraLMM) is the Winner of The Earthshot Prize 2026 to Clean our Air. By electrifying India’s “last mile”, they’ve put more than 400,000 electric vehicles on the road. The £1 million prize will help them expand across Asia and Africa.”

Apart from Mahindra, four other winners were announced across different categories. Niue Ocean Wide Trust won the ‘Revive Our Oceans’ category for its work in ocean conservation. The organisation sells Ocean Conservation Commitments, with each commitment helping protect one square kilometre of ocean for 20 years. The prize money will support its plan to build a NZ$32 million endowment. In the ‘Build a Waste-Free World’ category, PFAS-Free France was named the winner. The group led a campaign that resulted in France introducing the world’s first national law banning PFAS, also known as ‘forever chemicals’. The £1 million grant will help encourage other countries to take similar steps. Ørsted won the ‘Fix Our Climate’ category. The company, which is the world’s largest offshore wind operator, has reduced its own emissions by more than 98 per cent. The prize money will support its continued work towards clean energy. Bhutan was named the winner in the ‘Protect and Restore Nature’ category. The country’s Constitution requires at least 60% of its land to remain under forest cover. The 1 million pound grant will help restore 50,000 hectares of damaged land by 2030. (ANI)