Sachin Tendulkar has praised Jay Shah for his re-election as ICC Chairman. Shah, re-appointed unopposed, focuses on expanding global cricket, strengthening the ecosystem, and boosting women's cricket ahead of the LA28 Olympic games.

Sachin Tendulkar Hails Jay Shah on Re-election as ICC Chairman

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar hailed Jay Shah on his re-election as the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman for a second term, hailing his work in strengthening the sport's ecosystem, introducing it to new audiences and laying down emphasis on women's cricket. The ICC Board announced the unopposed reappointment of Jay for a second term as ICC Chair following a proposal by the ICC directors at the global governing body's Board meetings in Bali.

In a post on X, Tendulkar said, "The growth of cricket depends on creating opportunities, strengthening the game's ecosystem and taking it to newer audiences. @JayShah has worked hard towards these priorities, with particular emphasis on women's cricket. Wishing him continued success as he takes on another term as ICC Chair."

The decision reflects the Board’s confidence in Shah’s leadership and provides continuity at a defining moment for the sport, with global expansion, growth in fandom and commercial development central to its strategic roadmap. Cricket is also preparing for its return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028 and has recently announced an expanded long-range programme for competitions, delivering greater participation and development pathways.

The Board reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cricket’s foundations, supporting the continued growth of the women’s game, expanding opportunities for Associate Members, protecting the integrity of international cricket and developing sustainable commercial opportunities to support the sport’s long-term future.

Jay said in a statement: “I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support. Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world.

“We are entering one of the most important and exciting periods in our sport’s history. Cricket’s return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans.”

“Our responsibility extends well beyond delivering successful events. We must build a stronger and more sustainable future for the sport with a focus on fans, athletes, commercial partners and other key stakeholders.”

“I have always believed that cricket’s greatest strength lies in its ability to bring people together. With the support of the Board and our Members, our focus will be on turning ambition into action and ensuring that the progress we make leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come.”