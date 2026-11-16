Pacer Auqib Nabi earned 'Impact Player of the Series' honors as India secured a 22-run victory over New Zealand in the final ODI, sealing the series win with a dominant bowling display at Bay Oval.

Auqib Nabi Shines as India Clinches ODI Series Win in New Zealand

Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], November 16 (ANI): Pacer Auqib Nabi secured the 'Impact Player of the Series' medal following his side's series win during the tour to New Zealand, marking a brilliant comeback after a dull international debut last year and a shambolic outing at home ODI against West Indies in Guwahati. Indian pace quartet of Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Auqib Nabi and Arshdeep Singh ran riot throughout what was a vastly bowler-dominated series, with Arshdeep and Auqib starring in India's 22-run win while defending a modest 209 in the final ODI at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

During the medal ceremony, the team's physio, Thulasi Ram Yuvaraj described Auqib as a man "who speaks less and makes sure his ball speaks on the field". He also described him as "hardworking, committed and meticulous in his approach". While receiving the medal, the J&K pace star expressed happiness that India won the series and he could contribute in it. Across five matches, Nabi took five wickets at an average of 32.00 and an economy rate of 5.16, with best figures of 2/31. After a poor ODI debut against West Indies on home soil, during which he was smacked for 84 runs in 8.5 overs at Guwahati, Auqib has made the ball talk in New Zealand. While he was unlucky to go wicketless in the first ODI, he still bowled a quality six-over spell of 0/33. In the second ODI, he took two crucial wickets of Tim Seifert and Will Young in a commendable seven-over spell of 2/31. In the fourth ODI, the J&K star delivered two wickets in eight overs, conceding 59 runs, taking wickets of Dean Foxcroft and Kristian Clarke in the game. In the final ODI, Auqib bowled a 10-over spell of 1/37 and got the crucial wicket of explosive Michael Bracewell.

A sensational performance by Indian pacers helped India clinch their third ODI series win in New Zealand, beating the Blackcaps by 22 runs in a low-scoring thriller at Bay Oval on Sunday. Fine bowling spells from skipper Mitchell Santner (3/34), Jacob Duffy (3/60) and Matthew Fisher (2/28) never really let the Indian batters settle despite some starts, with the visitors skittled out for 209 runs in 42.1 overs. Ishan Kishan (46 in 58 balls, with three fours and two sixes), Axar Patel (46 in 55 balls, with five fours and a six) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (22 in 26 balls, with three fours) did get some fine starts and put up promising partnerships after Rohit Sharma (7) and Virat (5) were back in the hut early. The same story was repeated in the run chase, with Arshdeep Singh (3/30), Mohammed Siraj (2/50), Auqib Nabi (1/37) and Yash Thakur (1/38) putting the squeeze on as Kiwis were bundled out for 187 runs in 48.1 overs.