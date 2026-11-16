The BCCI has formally congratulated Jay Shah on his unopposed reappointment as ICC Chair. Shah is credited for significant reforms in Indian cricket and his pivotal role in securing cricket's return to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

BCCI Congratulates Jay Shah on Reappointment as ICC Chair Unopposed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated Jay Shah on his unopposed reappointment as Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a second term. The ICC Board confirmed his reappointment following a proposal by its directors at the Board meetings in Bali, Indonesia, according to a media release by the BCCI.

Shah's reappointment is a recognition of his contribution to cricket and the confidence the ICC Board has placed in his leadership, as per the BCCI release. His tenure as BCCI Honorary Secretary from 2019 to 2024 saw several important decisions and initiatives that have helped shape the present landscape of Indian cricket. The launch of the Women's Premier League (WPL) was among the most significant developments during this period, giving women's cricket in India a major professional platform and opening up new opportunities for players. The introduction of pay parity in international match fees for contracted women cricketers was another landmark decision. The Test Cricket Incentive Scheme for Senior Men, a substantial increase in prize money across domestic tournaments and the development of the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru were other important steps towards strengthening Indian cricket. India also hosted the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 during his tenure, which became the most-attended cricket tournament in history.

Since assuming charge as ICC Chair in December 2024, Shah has overseen a significant period for international cricket, according to the press release. The return of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy in 2025 after an eight-year gap, the grand success of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, which set new benchmarks in attendance and viewership, and the blockbuster ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, have been among the major highlights of his first term. The continued rise of women's cricket and the growing reach of the game across new markets and audiences have further added to this period of progress. A particularly significant milestone for cricket will be its return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028, 128 years after the sport last featured at the Olympics. Shah played a key role as part of the ICC's Olympics Working Group in securing cricket's place in the LA28 programme. This will be a defining phase for the game, and Shah's leadership will be instrumental in guiding the preparations, building global interest and ensuring that the opportunity presented by the Olympics translates into lasting growth for cricket.

BCCI President Mithun Manhas congratulated Jay Shah on his unopposed reappointment as ICC Chair, crediting his experience at every level of Indian cricket for his leadership and saying his tenure at the BCCI strengthened the game from grassroots to elite levels.

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla congratulated Jay Shah on his second term as ICC Chair, calling it a proud moment for Indian cricket. BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia said Jay Shah's unopposed reappointment reflected the ICC Board's confidence in his leadership. BCCI Joint Secretary Prabhtej Bhatia said: “What distinguishes his leadership is that he builds structures that last.” BCCI Treasurer A. Raghuram Bhat and IPL Chairman Arun Singh Dhumal also praised his contributions to the sport's growth.