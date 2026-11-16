After 16 years of service, Belgian football icon Romelu Lukaku has announced his retirement from international play. Ending his journey with 135 caps and 94 goals, he departs as a defining figure of Belgium's recent Golden Generation.

Romelu Lukaku Announces Retirement From International Football Duty

Brussels [Belgium], November 16 (ANI): Belgium star Romelu Lukaku announced his retirement from international football on Monday, bringing down the curtain on a career that lasted 16 years. Lukaku's announcement came just hours after their side's 4-1 win over Italy in the UEFA Nations League.

Posting on Instagram, Lukaku posted, "16 years. These 16 years I gave all I had for the national team… I went through every emotion possible…I played with amazing teammates that i will always be grateful for. I want to thank them all. I want to thank all the coaches as well for pushing and trusting me to help the team. It was a nice ride, and I enjoyed every single moment."

He also thanked the fans for the support they gave to the national side and expressed gratitude at being able to represent his country in four FIFA World Cups and three European Championships. "To the Belgium fans, thank you for the support you gave our team. I am proud to have represented my country in 4 World Cups and 3 European Championships," he added.

On a parting note, he said, "I will never forget those moments, I am at peace with my decision to stop here. It was amazing, it was enjoyable, I am grateful. Thank you," he signed off.

Lukaku bows out of the national team with 135 matches and 94 goals, as one of the most important figures in Belgian football history. He was part of the country's 'Golden Generation' of football in early 2010, playing a big role in his side's best-ever third-place run in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He was a part of Belgium's 2026 FIFA World Cup team, which lost 2-1 to Spain in the quarterfinals. (ANI)