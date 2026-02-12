Italy secured their first-ever T20 World Cup win, a 10-wicket victory over Nepal. Sachin Tendulkar hailed the win, and siblings Justin and Anthony Mosca set a new record for the highest partnership by siblings in T20 WC history.

Following Italy's landmark win over Nepal in the ICC T20 World Cup, Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar hailed them for their first-ever win in the tournament's history, pointing to how a "proud footballing nation" making its mark in cricket is a reminder of cricket's growth worldwide.

Mosca Brothers Lead Italy to Historic Win

Justin and Anthony Mosca registered the highest partnership by siblings in T20 WC history, helping Italy, the T20 WC debutants, secure their first-ever T20 World Cup win, a thumping 10-wicket over Nepal on Thursday.

Taking to X, Tendulkar wrote, "Congratulations to Italy on their first-ever T20 World Cup win, and in such commanding fashion! A proud footballing nation making its mark in cricket reminds us how beautifully the game is spreading across the globe."

Congratulations to Italy on their first-ever T20 World Cup win, and in such commanding fashion! A proud footballing nation making its mark in cricket reminds us how beautifully the game is spreading across the globe. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 12, 2026

From Football Pitch to Cricket Field

The four-time FIFA World Cup champions, Italy, who last won the tournament in 2006, had not qualified for the past two FIFA WCs but have made the T20 World Cup squad. Their last FIFA WC back in 2014 saw them secure a 22nd-place finish and bow out in the group stage.

How the Match Unfolded

Italy won the toss and opted to bowl first. Nepal was bundled out for just 123 in 19.3 overs, with Aarif Sheikh (27 in 24 balls, with three fours), skipper Rohit Paudel (23 in 14 balls, with two sixes) and Aasif Sheikh (20 in 20 balls, with two fours) putting on important scores. Crishan Kalugamage (3/18 in four overs) and Ben Manenti (2/9 in four overs) were amongst the top bowlers for Italy.

During the chase, Justin Mosca (60* in 44 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Anthony Mosca (62* in 32 balls, with three fours and six sixes) single-handedly chased down the target, putting in 124 run stand for the first wicket in 12.4 overs.

New T20 World Cup Records

This is the highest partnership between siblings in T20 WC history, surpassing the 96-run partnership between Pakistan's Kamran Akmal and Umar Akmal against Australia in the 2014 edition.

This is also the third 100-plus run opening stand by an associate nation in T20 WCs, with Aqib Ilyas & Jatinder Singh (131* for Oman against Papua New Guinea in 2021) and Michael Jones & George Munsey (126 for Scotland against Italy, 2026) being the other two. Also, this is the second 10-wicket win for an associate team in T20 WCs, after Oman secured a 10-wicket win over PNG back in 2021. (ANI)