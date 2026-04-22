Sachin Tendulkar visited Dantewada, Chhattisgarh, for the 'Maidan Cup', an initiative creating 50 playgrounds for underprivileged children in Naxalism-affected villages, providing them with a platform to perform and develop through sports.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar attended the 'Maidan Cup' at Dantewada in Chhattisgarh, an initiative to provide underprivileged children with a platform to perform.

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The Maidan Cup competition is going to provide underprivileged children with a platform to perform. For this competition, a total of 50 playgrounds across 50 participating villages across the Dantewada district are being carved out of barren lands.

Hope Through Sports in Naxal-Affected Region

For villagers long affected by Naxalism, their children getting some scope and exposure for development through sports is a promising start in their overall stride towards a better future.

Sachin Tendulkar on Giving Back

Speaking during the event, Sachin said, "When we got to know that there was no playing facility or maidan here, I got reminded of my childhood. My journey also started in a maidan. Our foundation is working hard with the Mann Deshi Foundation. When you want to contribute, its reflection lies in the people talking about it. Not the contributors doing the talking."

"When I look at these children, I look back at my journey started in maidans. You need the right coaching and guidance. That is when we (STF and Mann Deshi Foundation) decided to send coaches here, who will train 100 local teachers here to spread knowledge among children," he added.

A Father's Advice and Personal Reflections

The legendary cricketer also advised the children present at the event to make friends who give them the right advice. "The best advice was given to me by my father. He asked me for how long you will last as a cricketer? I was 16 back then and had joined Indian team. You could play 10-15 years, and after that, people should remember you for being a good human being. To do the right things, we should try every day. Today, as a parent, I would like to say that I had heard Arjun's (Tendulkar) interview where he said that five years down the line, he wants to be known as someone who did not do harm to anyone and progress ahead. Anjali and I are extremely proud of him. If my father was here, he would have lauded Arjun right here," he added.

Earlier, taking on his social media handle, Sachin had issued a video message about his foundation developing playgrounds for 50 schools in Dantewada and how competitions will be held for a variety of sports. 22nd April has always been special. Today feels different though. We’re all excited to celebrate a memorable half century. A half century scored by children, communities and villages coming together. Looking forward to visiting a beautiful part of India - Dantewada,… pic.twitter.com/KHayhH1PJB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 22, 2026

Aiming to Reduce Crime Rates

Broader impact from the Maidan Cup is aimed at reducing the crime rates in conflict zones by around 20 per cent through sports programmes. (ANI)