SA vs NZ ODI Tri-Series: Matthew Breetzke scripts history, becomes 1st player to achieve THIS milestone

Matthew Breetzke was in brilliant form as he took New Zealand bowling attack to the cleaners and notched up his maiden international century of his career in 128 balls in ODI Tri-Series.

South African batter Matthew Breetzke scripted a historic feat on his ODI debut in the second match of the ongoing ODI tri-series against New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday, February 10.

Matthew Breetzke became the first player to score 150+ runs on his ODI debut. He played a brilliant knock of 150 off 148 balls in his first game of the shorter format against New Zealand. Earlier, Breetzke became the fourth South Africa batter after Colin Ingram, Temba Bavuma, and Reeza Hendricks to score a century on ODI debut. The 26-year-old is the 19th player to achieve this milestone in the history of ODI Cricket.

Colin Ingram was the first to accomplish this feat for South Africa against Zimbabwe in 2010. Dennis Amiss was the first player not just to score a century on his ODI debut but also the first player to score a century in the shorter format of the game against Australia in 1972.

Matthew Breetzke was in brilliant form as he took New Zealand bowling attack to the cleaners and notched up his maiden international century of his career in 128 balls. After South Africa was put to bat first by New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner, Breetzke anchored the Proteas innings while forming partnerships with his opening partner and skipper Temba Bavuma and Jason Smith.

After South Africa were at 132/3 after dismissal of Temba Bavuma (20), Jason Smith (41), and Kyle Verreynne (0), Matthew Breetzke was joined by Wiaan Mulder to carry on the Proteas’ innings. The pair formed a brilliant 131-run partnership for the fourth wicket until Breetzke's 148-ball stay came to an end after he was dismissed by Matt Henry at 263/4.

Thereafter, Wiaan Mulder anchored the South Africa and helped the side reach 300-run mark until he was dismissed for 64 at 300/5. Senuran Muthusamy’s stay at the crease didn’t last long as he was dismissed for 2 at 303/6. Eventually, South Africa posted a total of 304/6 in 50 overs.

Matthew Breetzke career

Matthew Breetzke made his first-class debut for Eastern Province during the 2016-17 season of the Sunfoil 3-Day Cup. He was part of the South Africa squad that participated in the 2018 U19 World Cup. In September 2019, Breetzke was included in his first franchise league squad of Nelson Mandela Bay Giants for 2019 Mzansi Super League Tournament.

Matthew Breetzke made his international debut for South Africa in a T20I match against Australia. He played 10 T20I matches and scored 151 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 16.77. The 26-year-old also made his Test debut against Bangladesh but he was dismissed for a duck in the first innings.

In first-class cricket, Matthew Breetzke has amassed 3417 runs, including 8 centuries and 16 fifties, at an average of 36.74 in 57 matches. He has also scored 1583 runs and 2783 runs in his List-A and T20 career, respectively.

Matthew Breetzke was picked by Lucknow Super Giants for 57 lakhs at the IPL 2025 Auction in November last year.

