'Band kar': Furious Rohit Sharma asks DJ to stop music during IND vs ENG 2nd ODI in Cuttack; WATCH viral video

During the second ODI between India and Englad, continuous music was played to keep the crowd engaged and entertained, but it seemed to be disrupting Rohit Sharma’s concentration.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma expressed his frustration over continuous music being played by Disco Jockey (DJ) during the second ODI of the three-match series at the Barabati Stadium in Odisha’s Cuttack on Sunday, February 9.

Rohit Sharma stormed back to his form and silenced his critics as he led Team India’s batting from the front with a scintillating innings of 119 off 90 balls at an impressive strike rate of 132.22 in the hosts’ four-wicket win against England. Apart from Rohit Sharma’s extraordinary knock, Shubman Gill (60), Shreyas Iyer (44) and Axar Patel (41*) too contributed significantly in India’s 305-run chase.

During the match, continuous music was played to keep the crowd engaged and entertained, but it seemed to be disrupting Rohit Sharma’s concentration. Team India skipper was looking to regain his confidence after a short break in between the overs. Despite the match resuming, the DJ didn’t stop the music and thus, it made Rohit furious. In the video that went viral on social media, Rohit Sharma can be heard saying ‘Band kar Bh********’ as a signal to the DJ to shut off music.

Apart from the music being played, the match was put on halt for a while after one of the floodlights at the Barabati went completely off. The openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave a brilliant start to India’s run-chase and posted a total of 48/0 in 6.1 overs before the on-field umpires decided to suspend the match until the floodlights issue got fixed.

The floodlight kept flickering before it was completely shut down, leaving Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma, and England pacer Saqib Mahmood frustrated. However, the match resumed after the floodlight issue was fixed and India completed the run-chase in 44.3 overs.

Rohit Sharma reflected on his century knock

Rohit Sharma was under heavy scrutiny due to his poor form over the last few months, especially in the Test series against Australia and Ranji Trophy. However, Team India has finally managed to put his doubts to the rest with his brilliant century.

Reflecting on his performance, Rohit Sharma stated he broke down how he wanted to bat in the second ODI and focused on bat as deep as possible.

“I broke it into pieces how I wanted to bat. It's a format that is longer than T20 cricket and a lot shorter than Tests. Still, you need to assess and bat according to the situation. I wanted to stay focused and bat as deep as possible.”

Rohit Sharma fell just 13 runs short of completing 11000 runs in the ODI cricket, which would have made him the third Indian batter after fourth Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Sourav Ganguly to achieve this milestone in the shorter format of the game.

