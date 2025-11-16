SA coach Shukri Conrad said he has no problem with spin-friendly wickets after a historic Test win in India, stating they are expected. He emphasised that succeeding on such pitches is more of a mental challenge than a technical one.

'You've Got to Find a Way'

South African head coach Shukri Conrad on Sunday said that he doesn't have a problem with spin-friendly wickets and that such pitches are expected while touring India or the subcontinent. South Africa registered a historic victory over India in the first Test of the two-match series, which concluded within three days at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.At the post-match press conference, the South African coach said that spin-friendly pitches are expected in India and the subcontinent. He emphasised that succeeding on such wickets is more a mental challenge than a technical one, requiring focus, adaptability and determination to give the team a winning edge.

"I think when you come to India and the subcontinent, you expect wickets like this. So, I don't have a problem with wickets like this. You've still got to play well, you've got to bat well, you've got to find a way. And, again, that's why it's a home series. You've got to find ways of giving your side the edge in winning. But, again, I don't have an issue with wickets like this. You've got to come out and find a way, and thankfully, we found a way. So, yeah, we kind of expect this," said Conrad.

Historic Win in Kolkata

South Africa defeated India by 30 runs in the series opener as India failed to chase down the target of 124 in the fourth innings. With the win, South Africa registered their first Test win on Indian soil in 15 years, since 2010. South Africa spinner Simon Harmer won the Player of the Match award as he claimed eight wickets across the two innings.

Mental Battle Over Technical

Conrad continued, "You prep for this. It's more of a mental battle than a battle of your technique sometimes, because you just feel you don't know where your next run is coming from. And, again, you've got to put your money on something, you've got to battle something. And sometimes you start doubting your technique, but I think it's more of a mentality thing than a technical thing."

Conrad described the win as a major achievement and expressed hope that the team can replicate their performance in the next match at Guwahati as well, saying it sets up the series well. (ANI)