Russian gymnast wears pro-war 'Z' symbol next to Ukrainian; sparks outrage

The letter Z, which symbolically represents 'victory' in Russian, is daubed on to the front of Vladimir Putin's tanks and other military vehicles.

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak has stirred a massive public outrage after sporting a pro-war 'Z' symbol on his shirt while sharing the podium with Ukrainian rival Illia Kovtun, the gold medallist at the Gymnastics World Cup event in Doha.

The 'Z", a letter that does not exist in the Cyrillic Russian alphabet, has been seen daubed on Russian tanks and vehicles in Ukraine and has come to symbolise support for the invasion.

Russia's Kuliak, a former all-around and floor national junior champion, bagged the bronze medal on Saturday. As the gymnasts were pictured standing shoulder to shoulder to collect their medals, clearly visible was a letter 'Z' taped across the middle of Kuliak's shirt.

The Z on his shirt was in place of the Russian flag, been banned by the International Gymnastics Federation, which has also cancelled all events in Russia and Belarus.

Following this shocking behaviour, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) announced that Kuliak would face disciplinary action for his behaviour.

"The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) confirms that it will ask the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to open disciplinary proceedings against Ivan Kuliak following his shocking behaviour at the Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar," a statement from the ruling body said.

According to reports, 20-year-old Kuliak received military training with the Russian army last year. Kuliak's shocking gesture has sparked a massive social media outrage, with several pro-Ukraine supporters calling for a ban on the gymnast.

Pro-Putin politicians, activists and influencers have also been seen wearing clothes and badges with the letter 'Z' on top to show their support for the war. Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry had issued a statement saying that 'Z' means victory.

Russia's invasion has been condemned around the world, sent more than 1.5 million Ukrainians fleeing abroad, and triggered sweeping Western-led sanctions aimed at crippling the Russian economy.

