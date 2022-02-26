Russia-Ukraine crisis: Ronaldo posts strong statement after Rangnick's comments

It is a challenging time for the world, especially in Europe and neighbours Russia and Ukraine are engaged in a war. Diplomats from across the globe, along with citizens, are calling for an end to the same. The football world, too, has condemned the same, while Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has some strong comments.

Ronaldo has indicated that it is unacceptable for Russian president Vladimir Putin to launch a full-scale war with a country. He took to his social media to write a short but strong message on his story. "We need to create a better world for our children. Praying for peace in our world," he wrote.

ALSO READ: Not Russia, France to host UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final; fans laud UEFA

Notably, Ronaldo's comment comes just hours after United manager Ralf Rangnick labelled the ongoing situation as a 'human disaster'. The German also backed the Union of European Football Associations' (UEFA) decision to move the Champions League 2021-22 final from Saint Petersburg to Paris. Likewise, United terminated its travel sponsorship with Russia-backed Aeroflot airlines.

"Everybody has the same opinion about what's happening there. It is a human disaster that's happened there for all of the people involved. Right now, as far as I can tell, the situation in Russia and especially in Moscow is relatively safe, but that doesn't change the whole situation, which is desperately sad," commented Rangnick on Friday during United's pre-match press conference ahead of its Saturday's Watford clash, reports talkSPORT.

ALSO READ: Russian Grandmaster Kasparov decries 'monster' Putin for Ukraine invasion; other sport stars speak out too

"When I watch TV in the morning or the evening, I still cannot believe what I see there. It's a terrible situation, and I very, very much hope that politicians all over the world can help de-escalate the situation and finish with those kinds of things that are happening there," Rangnick concluded.