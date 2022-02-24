Russian Grandmaster Kasparov decries 'monster' Putin for Ukraine invasion; other sport stars speak out too

Russian chess great Gary Kasparov, who is now a politician and has been a vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin, slammed the Ukrainian invasion on Thursday, adding that those who supported, appeased or ignored the Russian leader must be ashamed of creating a monster.

Also read: Ukraine tweets caricature showing Hitler approves Putin's invasion; sparks reactions

In a tweet thread following the launch of Russia's military offensive on Ukraine, 58-year-old Kasparov said, "This is the snake the free world nestled to its bosom, treating Putin as an ally, an equal, while he spread his corruption. Now he strikes again, proving that you cannot avoid battling evil, you can only delay it while the price goes up. Glory to Ukraine."

The chess legend, who currently resides in Croatia, left the country in 2014 citing fear of persecution. Gary Kasparov held the world's number one ranking from 1984 until his retirement in 2005, a record 255 months overall.

"Perfect framing as the UN Security Council, chaired by Russia, meets to discuss Ukraine at the same moment Putin launches total war against an innocent nation. The world gave Putin 8 years to arm and prepared while providing minimal or no support to Ukraine," the Russian added.

"Every dollar in trade with Russia since he invaded Ukraine in 2014, every Euro of corrupt deals with his cronies, helped Putin build the war machine he is using to slaughter civilians in Europe today. Now you must help Ukraine fight against the monster you helped create," Kasparov concluded.

Also read: Russia-Ukraine crisis: Chelsea's Roman Abramovich barred from living in Britain?

Putin on Thursday announced a special military operation aimed at demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine. The Russian President called on the Ukraine military to 'lay down its arms' in a televised address. Putin said that his country was left no chance to protect itself by other means. "I have decided to conduct a special military operation," he announced.

He also vowed retaliation against those who interfered with the Russian Ukraine operation. "To anyone who would consider interfering from outside. If you intervene, you will face consequences they have never seen. The relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you are hearing me," he said.

Amidst the Russian invasion, several sporting stars, including those representing Ukraine, slammed President Putin for his actions. Ukraine is home to several famed athletes like Elina Svitolina, Dayana Yastremska, Roman Yaremchuk, Oleksandr Usyk, Olha Kharlan, among others who have brought glory to the country through their athletic achievements.

Manchester City's Ukraine defender Oleksandr Zinchenko stated that "no one will ever appropriate" Ukraine. "My country belongs to Ukrainians, and no one will ever be able to appropriate it," the 25-year-old said.

"We will not give it away. I can't stand back and (not) put my point across. The whole civilised world is concerned about the situation in my country. The country in which I was born and raised and of which the colours of I defend [represent] in the international sports arena. The country we are trying to glorify and develop. A country whose borders must remain intact," Zinchenko added.

On Tuesday, Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick stated that de-escalating the Russia-Ukraine situation is more important than a Champions League game. This comment from the German came amidst the ongoing debate over moving the May 28 final away from Russia's Saint Petersburg. Read more

Earlier this month, former world champ boxer Wladimir Klitschko signed up as a reserve in Ukraine's territorial forces. Amidst the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the 45-year-old great and former Olympic gold medallist took to Twitter to send solidarity for his compatriots.

"Be sure: Ukraine is strong! It has a strong capital #Kyiv, strong cities, villages and a strong solid and united people who value above all their independence, sovereignty and peace in Europe. Its WILL to exist is infinite. Glory to Ukraine! Слава Україні!" tweeted the great, who was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2021.

Klitschko's younger brother Vitali, also a former world champion, is the mayor of Kyiv. The country is considered a powerhouse in both amateur and professional boxing. Among the active boxers, Vasiliy Lomachenko is a superstar with two Olympic gold medals and a former world champion in three weight categories in the professional circuit.

Meanwhile, several athletes have taken to Twitter to send their prayers and support to Ukraine as it burns currently:

At an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council in New York, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to Putin to "stop your troops from attacking Ukraine." While this session was in progress, the Russian leader announced the launch of his country's military operation.