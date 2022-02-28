Russia-Ukraine crisis: Australian swimmers to boycott world championship in Russia

Russia and Ukraine continue to engage in a war. While the world condemns Russia for its acts, Australian swimmers have decided to boycott the swimming world championship in the country.

The word is disturbed by Russia’s raging war in Ukraine, while everyone continues to condemn the acts by the latter. As sanctions continue to be imposed on Russia, it has received another setback from a sporting perspective. The Australian swimmers have decided to walk away from the World Short Course Championships in the country.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in Kazan in December. The decision comes after International Swimming Federation (FINA) decided to cancel the World Junior Championships in the same city in August. Swimming Australia (SA) on Monday has strongly condemned the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

ALSO READ: FIFA punishes Russia for Ukraine invasion, FA refuses to play with them

“The decision not to send our athletes to Russia is based on safety reasons first and foremost. We would also like to see Fina consider relocating these events to alternate locations, so our swimmers have the opportunity to race in a safe environment,” said Eugenie Buckley (SA president), reports The Guardian.

In the meantime, FINA said in a statement, “Other Fina events that are scheduled in Russia for later in the year are under close review, with Fina monitoring events in Ukraine very carefully. Fina pledges to provide whatever practical support it can give to any member of our aquatic family impacted by this situation.”

ALSO READ: Vladimir Putin suspended as International Judo Federation honorary president

On the other hand, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also urged the sporting world to do the same. “I commend those Australians that are saying they won’t participate in anything that is occurring in Russia this year. It is how you impose a cost on Russia that is invading its neighbour. We should be taking every step we can to ensure Russia pays the price in the international community for these violent and aggressive acts of invasion.”