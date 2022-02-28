FIFA punishes Russia for Ukraine invasion, FA refuses to play

FIFA has announced sweeping measures against Russia while reiterating its condemnation of the invasion of Ukraine. The measures announced by FIFA, which will be applicable further notice, stopped just short of ruling out Russia from the World Cup qualifiers.

The Bureau of the FIFA Council, which involved the FIFA President and the six Confederation Presidents, unanimously decided to take immediate first measures, in line with recommendations from the International Olympic Committee. These include:

* No international competition shall be played in Russia. 'Home' matches will be played on neutral territory and without spectators.

* The Russian football team will take part in competitions under the name 'Football Union of Russia' (RFU) and not 'Russia'.

* No flag or anthem of Russia will be used in matches where RFU teams participate.

The measures announced by FIFA, which will be applicable further notice, stopped just short of ruling out Russia from the World Cup qualifiers. However, FIFA did say that a potential exclusion from competitions was on the discussion table and that it may be used if the situation does not improve rapidly.

In a statement, FIFA said that it will continue to hold talks with the International Olympic Committee, Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), and other sports organizations to determine if more measures are needed.

'Won't play against Russia'

Meanwhile, the Football Association, the governing body of the sport in England, has announced that it will not play against Russia in any international fixtures.

In a statement, the English Football Association said that the decision will be in force for the foreseeable future out of solidarity with Ukraine and to 'wholeheartedly' condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership.

Further, the FA clarified that this decision would apply to any potential match at any level of senior, age group or para football.

